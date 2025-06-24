Patrol Investigating Single Vehicle Injury Crash In Wood County

PRESS RELEASE – The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle injury crash in Portage Township, Wood County, Ohio. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 near milepost 180 at approximately 5:50 a.m. this morning.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Hyundai Genesis was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when it drove off the left side of the road and struck the bridge wall over US 6. The vehicle then continued along the median cable striking 10 poles attached to the median cable.

The Hyundai Genesis was operated by James Harden, 78, of Dayton. Mr. Harden, who was wearing a seatbelt, and sustained minor injuries and was transported by Mid County EMS to Wood County Hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Mid County EMS, Central Joint Fire Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Ray’s Service Center.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorist to be alert and attentive when operating a motor vehicle. The crash remains under investigation at this time.