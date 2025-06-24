Dorothy Beasley (1928 – 2025)

(Pediatric Unit Head Nurse At Bryan Hospital)

Dorothy Beasley passed quietly on June 22, 2025, at the age of 96, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice, attended by her family.

Family was central to who Dorothy was. She had been creating family and supporting families – her own and others – for most of her life.

Born on July 25, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, she graduated from Euclid Shore High School and went on to earn a degree in Nursing from Huron Road Hospital School of Nursing.

Eager for adventure, she accepted a job at a hospital in Los Angeles, California. (It later became the hospital used in the exterior shots for the soap opera General Hospital.)

When her sister’s third child was born with a serious heart condition, Dorothy returned home to Ohio to help with his care.

After settling in, she reconnected with Bob Beasley. They soon married and built a house in Bryan. Together they raised eight children in that house, and she resided in it until her move into assisted living in 2021.

In spite of their own large family, it was a house where there was always room for one more, serving as a temporary home for several other children over the years.

Dorothy filled the house with love and laughter, and it is still common to have family gatherings of 30+ there a few times a year.

Dorothy took a job at Bryan Hospital and went on to become the head nurse in the pediatric unit, treating many children in Bryan area over her long career. She retired in 1997.

Almost every time she went out in her later years, someone stopped her to comment on a memory of her helping them during a difficult time.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Beasley, Sr; her parents, Frances (Heimann) and Gilbert Morgan; two brothers, Don Morgan and Jim (Loretta) Morgan; sister, Shirley (Erwin) Russell; grandson, Jonathan Beasley; three nephews.

She is survived by her eight children, Bob (Susan) Beasley, Jr; Barb Stone; Bill (Teri) Beasley; Ric Beasley; Brian (Janet) Beasley; Jim Beasley; Dale (Mary) Beasley; and Paul (Nancy) Beasley; 21 grandchildren;19 great-grandchildren; 6 nieces and nephews plus many great nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Dorothy will be held Thursday, June 26, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn Street, Bryan with a scripture service beginning at 6:45 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral mass for Dorothy will be held Friday, June 27, 2025, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 S. Portland Street, Bryan, with Fr. Andrew Wellmann officiating.

Memorial contributions can be directed to St. Patrick Catholic School. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com