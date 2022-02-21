Paul Justus (1938-2022)

Facebook

Paul Douglas Justus, age 83, of Evansport passed away on February 17, 2022, in his home. Prior to retirement, Paul worked at Dinner Bell for 30 years as a meat cutter, and later retired from Sauder Woodworking.

Paul was born on December 14, 1938, in Buchanan County, Virginia to the late Bennet and Matilda (Good) Justus.

Paul enjoyed many years with his special friend, Sue Speiser. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing euchre and poker.

He enjoyed riding around on his golf cart, caring for his community.

Surviving Paul is his daughter, Sharon Thiel; son, Brian (Jennifer) Wolfrum; son, Brad (Tara) Wolfrum; daughter, Missy (Jay) Hahn; and son, Shane (Jessica) Wolfrum; stepchildren, Chadd (Lisa) Speiser and Kristi Gonzalez; fifteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Susie O’Keeffe.

He was preceded in death by his special friend, Sue Speiser; parents; and siblings, Ralph (Joyce) Justus and Jenny Justus.

In keeping with Paul’s wishes, there will be no services. Interment will take place at a later date at the Evansport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fox Club of Evansport.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Justus family.