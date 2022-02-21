Rosina Lee (1942-2022)

Facebook

Rosina L. Lee, age 79, of Wauseon, passed away February 18, 2022, in Swanton. Rosina worked at the Essen Haus for many years, and delivered newspapers with her husband, Earl.

Rosina was born on October 28, 1942, to the late Harold and Ethel (Bonar) Hochstetler. She later graduated from Wauseon High School in 1961.

On October 2, 1971, Rosina married Earl Lee, who preceded her in death on February 19, 2010.

Rosina was a member of the Wauseon First Baptist Church and of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed traveling with Earl, the fair, and was a heavily involved member of the Wauseon 4-H Club, where she was awarded many honors.

Surviving Rosina are her sisters Jane (Fred) Burkhart of Swanton and Carol Shaw of Lyons. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, and her parents.

Visitation for Rosina will take place on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon from 10am – 11am. A funeral service will immediately follow the time of visitation at 11am. A committal service and burial will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery. Pastor John Shirley will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Swanton Valley Healthcare Center or the Fulton County 4-H Club.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Lee family.