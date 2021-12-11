Paul Koch (1928-2021)

Paul R. Koch, 93 years of West Unity, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.

Paul was born June 22, 1928, in Fayette, Ohio, the son of the late George K. and Eva C. (Beaverson) Koch. Paul served in the United States Army, retiring as a Sergeant at the completion of his service in the Army Reserves.

He married Hilda Ann Collins on January 25, 1953, in Sturgis, Kentucky, and she survives. Paul began his banking career working for the West Unity Banking Company, which over the years became PNC Bank.

He was a member of the West Unity United Methodist Church, where he participated in the Men’s Group. He also served as an Usher for many years and was the Treasurer of the Building Committee when the church was built. He was also a member of the Williams County Veteran Service Committee.

Paul was an avid New York Yankees fan as well as Ohio State Football. Paul and Hilda enjoyed playing euchre with their card club friends. Paul and Hilda enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach in the summer and to Cocoa Beach, Florida in the winter.

Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Hilda A. Koch of West Unity; one son, David Koch of Indianapolis, Indiana; one sister, Anne (Jim) Stahl of Commerce, Texas; one sister-in-law, Lucy Koch of Bryan, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Darrell and Frank Koch and one sister, Arlene Carroll; five nieces and five nephews.

Visitation for Paul R. Koch will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the West Unity United Methodist Church, 311 North Liberty Street, West Unity, where funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastor Mark Vincent officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the West Unity American Legion Post 669.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the West Unity United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

