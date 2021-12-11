Timothy Rockey (1959-2021)

Timothy P. Rockey, 62, of Montpelier passed away Thursday at the Toledo Hospital. He was born on April 10, 1959 in Williams County to Herbert P. and Sylvia E. (Downing) Rockey.

He graduated from Edon High School in 1977. Timothy was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Montpelier Moose and Eagles.

He is survived by his son Jeremy L. (Mae) Rockey of Stow, Ohio; two granddaughters; significant other Patricia Rechter of Montpelier; siblings Gary A. Rockey of Phoenix, Arizona, Mary E. (Terry) Mercer of Devils Lake, Michigan and Dale L. (Susie) Rockey of Montpelier and several nieces and nephews. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio.