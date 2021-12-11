Dale Stoops (1959-2021)

Dale Ray Stoops 62, of Alvordton, Ohio, celebrated his final change of address, Monday, December 6, 2021. He made that joyful landing on Heaven’s shore, and according to God’s perfect timing promptly began his permanent residence there.

Upon his earthly departure, Dale was reunited with his father and mother who preceded him, along with one sister Joy Renee Stoops who slipped away to Heaven in 1964 at the tender age of two.

Dale was born in Montpelier, OH on May 10, 1959, son of the late Darl and Patricia (Pat) Stoops. He was beloved by his friends and family for his warm and genuine spirit, his unfailing dependability, his careful way of living, his listening ear, and his practical words of wisdom.

He graduated from Four County Career Center High School, and married his sweetheart Mary Elizabeth Cranston on June 30, 1078.

Over the years, Dale enjoyed a variety of occupations, including hardware retail sales, wood stove sales, heavy equipment parts manager, and natural health product sales and marketing.

At other points of his life he sold insurance, raised honey bees, and even kept ostriches for a while. When he wasn’t working, Dale was with his family, supporting, lifting, boosting, encouraging.

Dale thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, and dabbled in amateur bird-watching. He was prone to hike into the woods to hunt at every chance he had, finding solace in the rustle of the wind, the solitary waiting, and the beauty of God’s creation.

Dale was a member of Heritage Holiness Church, and performed his various duties there with love and care.

Dale is survived by his wife Mary, and two sons, Nathan and Ethan, two grandchildren, one brother, Dean Stoops of Kimmell, Indiana, and one sister Deanna Joy Drinnon of West Unity, Ohio, as well as multiple nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends, all of whom he loved deeply and prayed for daily. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he doted on them shamelessly, letting them tug on his mustache, rummage through his shirt pocket for his notepad and pen, and hug the stuffing out of him with their wiry toddler arms.

Dale was respected by all who knew him, most of all, for his steady Christian faith and quiet strength. He would often say in his matter-a-fact sort of way, “God is concerned about what concerns us”. If he could tell us anything right now, perhaps he would charge us all to hold steady and “keep on keeping on”, looking unto Jesus, the Author and Finisher of our faith.

Ecclesiastes 3:11 ~ He hath made every thing beautiful in His time.

Due to the current virus concerns, the visitation and funeral will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Lynn St. Bryan OH.

The floral arrangements are in the care of Michelle at Studio 17, who creates exceptional designs from the heart.

The family is especially grateful for the officiant, the Reverend Donald Adams, who has not only been a pastor, but a very dear friend to Dale these past several years.

The family wishes to express their warmest love and appreciation in these challenging times to the dedicated staff at Bryan, OH Hospital and Lutheran Medical Center at Ft. Wayne, IN, who fought so hard to save Dale’s life.

They would also like to express their sincerest thanks for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from friends and community that has sustained them during this painful time of unexpected loss.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Dale Ray Stoops, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.