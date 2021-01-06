Paul Krajicek, Sr. (1943-2021)

Paul J. Krajicek, Sr., age 77, died Sunday, January 3rd, 2021, at his home in Swanton, Ohio. He was born on May 11th, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio. Paul grew up in East Toledo and retired from Libbey-Owens-Ford.

He was an avid fisherman and deer hunter. Paul was a devoted family man, who was always there for everyone, especially his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul E. Krajicek and Helen (Kucera) Krajicek, sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Charles Neumeyer.

He is survived by his wife, Diane (Hessel) Krajicek, children, Lonnell Palenske, Paul J. Krajicek, Jr. (Autumn Moldiney), Donna Krajicek (Gregg Mossing) and Daniel Krajicek (Deborah); 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Jacobs (Edwin); brother, Donald Krajicek (Sharon) and sister, Sharon Greedy (John).

A private memorial service will be held in his honor. His ashes will be scattered in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula where his heart longed to be.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com