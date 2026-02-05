Paul Meyer (1940 – 2026)

(Remembering A Devoted Family Man & Veteran)

Paul Edward Meyer, age 85, of Wauseon, passed away Feb. 4, 2026, at Fulton County Health Center. Paul worked for the phone company for over 35 years.

Paul was born Nov. 4, 1940, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Edward and Pauline (Kelch) Meyer. After graduating high school, Paul joined the military and served his country as a member of the United States Navy.

On June 1, 1963, he married Cinda (Winterrowd), who preceded him in death in 2015. Paul loved being a graduate of Versailles High School in Ohio, where he played on the first undefeated football team in school history.

He enjoyed the Greenville Fair Horse Races, cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, rooting for the Cincinnati Reds, and supporting his grandchildren in all of their sporting events. He was a regular at Wauseon girls basketball games.

Paul is survived by his son, Randy Meyer of Wauseon; granddaughters, Courtney (Adam) Newton, Alexis (Esele) Jarvis, Hayley (Hunter Nofziger) Meyer, and Chloe Crooks; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Beckon, and Ivy; and son-in-law, Brian Crooks. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cinda; parents; daughter, Jennifer Crooks; grandson, Ethan Crooks; and sister, Judith Miller.

Visitation for Paul will take place Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. A funeral service will take place at noon, with Pastor Neil Wyse officiating. Burial will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Wauseon Athletic Department. Online condolences may be offered to the family at grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Meyer family.