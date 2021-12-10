Rosie Brehm (1940-2021)

Rosie T. Brehm, 81, of Alvordton, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at her home with her family at her side.

Rosie was born at home on February 28, 1940, in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, the daughter of the late Morris J. and Rose (Lakatos) Van Brandt. She married Marvin “Butch” J. Brehm on August 22, 1964, in Fayette, Ohio, and he survives.

Rosie was a homemaker and farmer’s wife. She also was a registered nurse, employed by St. Vincent’s Hospital, Toledo Ohio, and Morenci Area Hospital, Morenci, Michigan.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Fayette, Ohio. Rosie enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and watching birds.

Surviving is her husband, Butch, of 57 years, two sons, Andrew (Diane) Brehm of West Unity, Ohio, and Jacob Brehm of Alvordton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Junior Brehm, Ivan Brehm; Chascity Brehm and Emmy Brehm, and their mother, Nicole Krueger; two sisters, Violet (Edward) LaNew of Morenci, Michigan, and Esther Ball of Wauseon, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Marvin J. Brehm Jr. and Samuel Jay Brehm, one brother, Cyril Van Brandt, and one brother-in-law, Jim Ball.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, funeral services for Rosie T. Brehm will be private with interment in Pleasant View Union Cemetery with Chaplin Michael Gilbert officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

