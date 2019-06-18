Pedestrian Struck & Killed On US 24 In Defiance



DEFIANCE – A pedestrian was struck and killed today on US Route 24 in Defiance. At around 11:00 AM this morning the pedestrian stopped his vehicle upon the right shoulder of US Route 24 with the flashers and ignition on. He then exited his vehicle and was southbound crossing the westbound lanes of US Route 24 when he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound in the left hand lane.

The pedestrian appears to have been removing a small animal carcass from the center of the roadway when he attempted to exit the roadway right into the path of the Jeep.



The pedestrian struck and killed in the crash was Mr. William G. Wales, age 73 of Defiance, Ohio. The driver of the Jeep, Mr. William C. Hemberg, age 62 of Clinton Township, Michigan was wearing his safety belt and was not injured in the crash.



The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the crash scene by the Defiance City Police Department, the Defiance City Fire Department, the Defiance City Transportation Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Defiance County Coroner’s Office.

