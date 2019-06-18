Linden Davis (1945-2019)

Linden Earl Davis, age 74, of Killeen, Texas, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Temple, Texas, after an extended illness. Linden Earl Davis was born May 31, 1945, in Edgerton, Williams County, Ohio, the son of Robert B. and B. “Jane” (Hudkins) Davis. Linden married Connie C. Champion on Feb. 5, 1966, in Edgerton, Ohio, and she survives. They have been married for 53 years.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Kent (MaryAnn) Davis of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and daughter, Krista (Davis) Taylor of Omaha, Nebraska. He is also survived by two brothers, Robert Davis of Sherwood, Ohio, and Gary Davis of Montpelier, Ohio, also one sister, Valerie (Davis) Welker of Bryan, Ohio. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother, James Davis.

Linden Davis was a 1963 graduate of Bryan High School. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He proudly served our country for 26 1/2 years. While in the Army, he served two tours in Vietnam, one tour in Korea and numerous tours in Germany. While in Germany, he enjoyed “all things” German, the food, the people, the “Volksmarsch” and the beer. He participated in many “Volksmarsch” and has the medals to show for it.

He loved NASCAR racing and attended many local tracks to watch the races with his wife and “lifetime” partner, Connie. He also collected and sold die cast and model car kits at swap meets all over Texas.

A celebration of life was held on June 10, 2019, at the Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant in Harker Heights, Texas. Linden often took family and friends to this German restaurant whenever they were in Texas for a visit. Military services and interment were held on June 13, 2019, at the Central Texas State Veterans Memorial in Killeen, Texas.

