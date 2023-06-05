Michelle McNutt (1956-2023)

Member Of Fayette Church Of The Nazarene

Michelle M. (Shelley) McNutt, age 66 of Fayette, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, June 1, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Defiance on June 25, 1956, the daughter of Paul W. and Mary B. (Hunt) Linebrink. She attended and graduated from Defiance High School.

On November 29, 1975, she married Thomas H. McNutt in Defiance, and he preceded her in death of December 14, 2021.

Shelley worked administration in the mental health field for many years, retiring in June of 2021. She was a member of the Fayette Church of the Nazarene.

Volunteering with kids brought her so much joy, and she was able to do that through her involvement with Sunday School at the church as well as working with kids at Learning Friends.

She also enjoyed flowers and gardening, crocheting, and cross stitch.

Surviving are her children, Brian (Beth) and Jennifer McNutt, and Andrea (Nick) Longenecker; grandchildren, Alex (Ashlyn) and Madison Smith, Lauren and Tyler Longenecker, and Collin and William Bitter; and a sister, Amy (John) Thomas.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

According to Shelley’s wishes, cremation will take place. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Fayette Church of the Nazarene, with Rev. Andy Reynard, officiating.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Monetary donations in Shelley’s memory may be given to Fayette Church of the Nazarene, Bindi’s Service Dog Certification, or Learning Friends.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.