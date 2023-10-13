Pettisville Local Schools Issues Statement After Morning Bus Crash

At approximately 8:15 a.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023, Pettisville Schools’ Bus #4 was involved in a two-vehicle accident on County Road AW and 21.

Thankfully, everyone on the school bus was safe and incurred no major injuries. Our students’ safety is our highest priority, and we will continue to emphasize and practice bus safety.

Pettisville Schools would like to commend this driver, and all bus drivers, for placing student safety as the number one priority when it comes to transporting our kids.

Pettisville Schools would like to extend a thank you to the Archbold Fire Department, Archbold EMS, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Ridgeville Fire Department, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism and support at the scene.