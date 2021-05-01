Pettisville Quiz Team Qualifies For National Tournament

Last weekend the Pettisville varsity quiz team (Levi Myers, Heath Waidelich, Lyla Heising, Elise Hoylman, Renee Hoylman, Sam Myers) participated in the virtual NAQT Small School National Tournament.

After 9 rounds of play on Saturday, the team finished with a 6-3 record which qualified them for the playoffs. (Teams had to have a 5-4 record or better to qualify. 21 teams moved on to playoffs.)

In the bracketed playoffs, the quiz team finished tied for 11th overall and tied for 3rd place among Very Small Schools. (A small school is any school with 500 students in grades 10-12. A very small school is any school with 300 students in grades 10-12.)

This finish is the highest ever for a Pettisville team, and since the top 3 Very Small Schools are presented awards by the tournament, Pettisville will be recognized accordingly.

Senior co-captain Heath Waidelich is also named a tournament all-star, finishing as the 8th overall individual scorer with over 70 points per game.

This is the 4th consecutive year that the Pettisville team has qualified for the National tournament. Last year the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.