St. Mary School (Edgerton) Students Receive First Holy Communion

Congratulations to these students who received First Holy Communion on Sunday, April 25, at St. Mary Catholic Church.

Reverend Andrew Wellman was the celebrant filling in for The Very Reverend Daniel E. Borgelt, VF.

As one of the seven sacraments of the Church, the Sacrament of the Eucharist is especially important for Catholics. It is considered both a meal and sacrifice, and an occasion for experiencing God’s presence.

These students have been preparing for this special day under the direction of Mrs. Janice Richardson, second grade teacher at St. Mary School.

Others who were instrumental in their preparation included: Father Dan, Mrs. Jackie Zumbaugh, Mrs. Karrie Kimpel, and Mrs. Julie Taylor. Students receiving Jesus for the first time in First Communion included:

First Step: Hayden Anderson, Adalynn Malcolm, and Kelvin Ault. Second Step: Rikkelle Hazelton and Rhylie Goebel. Third Step: Francine Juhasz, Josephine Juhasz, Cayden Lockwood. Fourth Step: Mrs. Julie Taylor (School Principal), Mrs. Jackie Zumbaugh (Volunteer), Reverend Andrew Wellmann (Celebrant), Mrs. Janice Richardson (Teacher), Mrs. Karrie Kimpel (Coordinator of Religious Education)