Phyllis Eicher (1930-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Phyllis J. Eicher, age 91, of Delta, peacefully passed away at home with her family by her side, early Saturday morning, April 9, 2022.

She was born in Wauseon May 26, 1930 to Noel M. Aumend and Mae (Hines) Aumend. Phyllis was a graduate of Delta High School.

She was united in marriage to Donald C. Eicher on November 28, 1948 at the Delta Church of Christ and together shared 67 loving years until his passing on September 11, 2016.

A homemaker through out her life, Phyllis also shared in the responsibilities with her husband of operating the Taystee Freeze in Delta and the Family County Pride Market in Delta.

She is a current member of the First Church of God in Wauseon; Phyllis taught Sunday School, led youth group, sang in the choir and was active in VBS.

Among her many talents were ceramics, cooking and sewing. Most of all she loved to support her children and grandchildren; while spending quality time with her family.

Phyllis is survived by her three children, Douglas (Candy) Eicher of Delta, Bruce (Joan) Eicher of Carmel, IN and Karen (Dave) Arnos of Stryker; eight grandchildren, Katie Serna, Holly (Andrew) Wright, Mandy (Derek) Atwater, Mike (Beth) Arnos, Matt (Hannah) Arnos, Chris (Lauren) Arnos, Alison (Chad) Carson and Andrew Eicher; and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Don Eicher.

Friends will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating Phyllis’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the First Church of God in Wauseon, 507 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Pastor Mike Harmon will be officiating. Interment will be private at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the First Church of God, 507 North Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or to the Open Door of Delta, 104 Monroe Street, Delta OH, 43515 in her memory.