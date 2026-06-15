Gene Klopfenstein (1941 – 2026)

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(Attended Pettisville Missionary Church)

Gene Klopfenstein left this earth to walk upon those beautiful gold and silver steps up to Heaven in the early morning of Jan. 18, 2026, at his home in Sarasota.

Birth: Gene was born on Dec. 2, 1941, in Stryker, Ohio, to Roy and Ella (Stauffer) Klopfenstein.

Childhood: When Gene was 4 years old his parents divorced. He along with his four other siblings were taken to the Mennonite Children’s Home in West Liberty, Ohio, on July 16, 1946, by Pastor Phil Frey.

From the age of 4-8 years of age, Gene was at the Children’s Home. During the summertime the kids were put in homes in the Kidron, Ohio, area. At the age of 8 years old, he and his older brother Richard went to live with a family by the last name of Steiner just north of Kidron.

At 17 years of age he aged out of the foster system. He had an 8th grade education. He remained in the Kidron and Columbiana, Ohio, area.

Faith: He was baptized at the Chestnut Ridge Mennonite Church, Orville, Ohio, at the age of 18. He attended the Pettisville Missionary Church, Pettisville, Ohio, during the summertime in Ohio and the Bethel Mennonite Church, Sarasota, Florida, during the winter months.

Gene loved the LORD and caught glimpses of Heaven several times while here on earth…51 years ago and in the past couple weeks.

Marriage: Gene met Ruth Eash at a church get together in Kidron, Ohio, in 1960. When she went home to Archbold, Ohio, they continued to date (with many flying trips by airplane (friend Jr. Horst flying in small plane) and car!) Gene and Ruth were married on Sept. 15, 1962, at Central Mennonite Church, Archbold, Ohio.

Life can change in an instant: In September 1974, Gene’s life was changed forever when he stayed late after work to help tighten up a few bolts on the underside of a new belt conveyor section being placed at Lyon’s Redi-Mix.

While working under the section, it was dropped by the crane on him and broke his back causing permanent paralysis from the waist down. Even though he lost the use of his legs, Gene has helped many with his hands over the past 51 years!

His Legacy: Gene is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth; daughter Lori (Tom) King of Archbold, Ohio; and son Lynn (Lory) Klopfenstein of Wauseon, Ohio. His grandsons: Nicholas (Samantha Keeling) King and Isaac (Courtney Miller) King, all of Sarasota, Florida. His precious great-grandchildren: David, Katherine, Alice, Mary, Elizabeth and Isaiah King. Siblings: Clifford (Carolyn) Klopfenstein of Archbold, Ohio, and Eileen Adams of Oakland, Florida.

Those who have gone before him are his parents, brothers Robert Klopfenstein and Richard Klopfenstein, and beloved grandson Jacob T. King.

Gene donated his body to United Tissue Network of St. Petersburg, Florida.

A Family, Friends and Fellowship/Memorial Service will take place at Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 Co. Rd. D, Pettisville, Ohio 43553, on Saturday, June 27, 2026, with Pastor Kent Norr officiating. A visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. and the memorial service starting at 11:30 a.m. with a meal to follow. Please join us as we remember the life of Gene.

Memorials can be made to: Gator Wilderness Camp, 44930 Farabee Road, Punta Gorda, Florida 33982.