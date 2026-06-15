Ronald L. Underwood (1942 – 2026)

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Ronald Lee Underwood, 83, of Bryan, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2026, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan.

Ron was born Nov. 20, 1942, in Edgerton, the son of the late George Henry and Maxine M. (Beattie) Underwood. Ron was an Army veteran serving from his entry in 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1964.

He married Suzanne Sifritt on July 23, 1977, in Bryan, and she preceded him in death on May 2, 2022. A lifelong farmer for the May Family Farm, Ron was a roll operator for the former Challenge Cook Company for 31 years.

He also worked at Fleetwood in Edgerton as a saw operator for 11 years and for Bard Manufacturing. He attended First Baptist Church, Bryan. He was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and the Bryan Am Vets Post 54.

Ron enjoyed fishing, camping at Yogi Bear Campground with his family — especially his grandchildren — and following NASCAR. He was a huge Jeff Gordon fan. He was a huge Cleveland Guardians fan. Ron took pride in caring for his yard, plucking dandelions out of his yard with his pocketknife.

Ron enjoyed tinkering in the garage, fixing what he could put his hands on. He enjoyed spending time visiting with friends when he was out and about in Bryan. Ron loved his dogs, Kung-Fu, Sheena and Misty.

Surviving are his four children, Nathan (Michelle) Underwood of Ottawa Hills, Ohio; Troy (Melanie) Underwood of West Unity; Kevin Temple of Bryan; and Gregg (Lindsay) Temple of Bryan; nine grandchildren and nine-ish great-grandchildren; six brothers, Dennis Underwood, Kevin (Linda) Underwood, Lowell Underwood, Darrell Underwood, Terry Underwood and Thomas Underwood; five sisters, Delores Greenwalt, Sandra (Richard) Stickney, Helen (Dean) Seiler, Joyce (Michael) Akers and Nancy Underwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Suzanne; one son, Roderick Underwood; three brothers, George Underwood II, Donald Underwood and Harold Underwood; and one sister, Karen Bugai.

Visitation for Ronald Underwood will be held Saturday, June 27, 2026, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, followed immediately by his funeral service at noon in the funeral home with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the combined Honor Guard of the Bryan American Legion Post 284 and the VFW Post 2489. Private interment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy consider memorial contributions to the Williams County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.