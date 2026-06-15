Judy A. Fosburg (1944 – 2026)

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(Member Of Edon Church Of Christ)

Judy Ann Fosburg, age 82, of Edon, Ohio, and formerly of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Friday night, June 12, 2026, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

Judy was born Feb. 28, 1944, in Center Township, Ohio, to the late Clyde L. and Leona C. (Mack) Smith. She was a graduate of Fairview High School and received an associate’s degree from International Business College. She married Robert C. Fosburg Sr. on Nov. 15, 1985, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 2012.

Judy worked for Robinair, Angola, Indiana; 4 Corners, Hamilton, Indiana; and Covington Container, Waterloo, Indiana. She was a member of Edon Church of Christ. Judy enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Kristina Edwards; her special daughter, Joyce Horne; her brothers, Rex (Ruth) Smith and Dennis (Tami) Smith; her sisters, Kathy Mack and Betty (Ron) Garver. Several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Fosburg, and her brother-in-law, Phillip Mack.

Visitation for Judy will be held at Krill Funeral Home, Edon, Ohio, on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from noon to 1 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home following the visitation. Pastor Cliff Graves will officiate. Interment will follow in Williams Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to DeKalb County Humane Society or Williams County Humane Society. Krill Funeral Home, Edon, Ohio, is honored to serve Judy’s family.