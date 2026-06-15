James O. Masales (1938 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(1956 Graduate Of Delta High School)

James O. Masales, age 88, of Wauseon, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. James worked as a press operator for many years.

James was born on Feb. 9, 1938, in Wauseon, to the late Orville and Helen (Robison) Masales. He later married Rose (Keller), who preceded him in death in 1975.

He graduated from Delta High School in 1956. James loved fishing. He also enjoyed mushroom hunting and spending time with his family and friends.

James is survived by his son, Mark (Amy) Masales of Toledo; son, Chris (Patti) Masales of Archbold; grandchildren, Dylan Masales, Kylie Masales, David White, JC Masales, Amber Ragland and Jasmyn Ragland; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon Clingaman. He is also survived by bonus grandchildren, Calla, Carra and CalLind Gilson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose; daughter, Susan Masales; parents; and brother, Larry (Angie) Masales.

A celebration of James’ life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Masales family.