Phyllis “Jeanne” Gould (1929-2022)

Phyllis “Jeanne” Gould, 93, of Harlan, Indiana, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Garrett, Indiana.

Jeanne was born November 17, 1929, in Marion, Indiana, daughter of the late Benoist G. and Edna M. (Bair) Theibert.

She was a graduate of Marion High School. Jeanne married Lewis H. Gould on May 29, 1957, in Marion, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on July 13, 2015.

She worked as a secretary at RCA in Marion until 1959, when she retired to become a full-time homemaker, raising her three children.

Jeanne was a member of South Scipio United Brethren Church, Harlan, where she led various Bible studies over the years for adults and youth alike.

She also participated in the Homemaker’s Club, and was involved in 4-H. In her free time, she enjoyed camping, sewing, gardening, canning, and cooking.

Jeanne will be remembered for her unwavering devotion to her Lord, her family, and to her community.

Jeanne is survived by her three children, Kenneth L. Gould of Fayetteville, Georgia, Karen S. (David) Livingston of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Robert L. Gould of Spencerville, Indiana; three grandchildren, Nicola (Todd) Stephens, Stacy (Bill) Tuebo, and Emily Livingston; and three great-grandchildren.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, and by her loving husband, Lewis.

Visitation for Phyllis “Jeanne” Gould will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home beginning at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Gary Gates officiating. Interment will follow in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan.

Memorial contributions can be directed to South Scipio United Brethren Church, 24990 Antwerp Road, Harlan, Indiana 46743, or to Parkview Home Health & Hospice – Noble Branch, 1836 Ida Red Road Kendallville, Indiana 46775.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com