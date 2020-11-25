Phyllis Shumaker (1941-2020)

Phyllis Anne (Nelson) Shumaker, a resident of Legacy Village Homes in Xenia, Ohio, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior, November 22, 2020.

Born November 7, 1941, in Wauseon, Ohio, Phyllis was a graduate of Chesterfield-Dover High school. She graduated from Spring Arbor Junior College in Jackson, Michigan with an A. A., and from Roberts Wesleyan College in North Chili, New York with a B.A. in Secondary Education.

She received a M. A. in Religious Education from Asbury Seminary, Wilmore, Kentucky, and, in later years, a M. A. in Spanish Literature from the University of Cincinnati.

Phyllis served many years with her husband, John T. (Tim) Shumaker in missionary work in Paraguay and Mexico, developing Bible materials and teaching and training national leaders in her fluent Spanish. Upon returning to the US she taught Spanish at Dayton Christian Schools, Dayton, Ohio. She also taught in Ohio public high schools in Washington and Perry counties.

Phyllis was a seamstress all her life. She sewed clothes for herself including her wedding gown and later clothes and blankets for her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her favorite shopping trip was to buy fabric remnants at Joann Fabrics.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Miles Henry Nelson and Arlene Genevieve (Kling) Nelson. She is survived by her husband, John T. (Tim) Shumaker and four children, Beth Anne (James), John Mark (Nadine), Timothy Lee (Laura), and Karla Ruth (Joshua), and 12 grandchildren, Sean (Angela and children), Erin (David), Nathan, Felicia (Matt and children), Michelle, Valarie (Aaron), Kirsten (Joseph), Rose, Emma, Alexandria, Samantha, and Mallory. She will also be missed by her extended family of nieces and nephews, cousins and brothers and sisters in law.

Local preparation is in charge of Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, OH; viewing and burial from Short Funeral Home, Archbold, OH. Viewing hours are at Short’s from 1pm to 2pm followed by a brief graveside service at 2:30 pm, Dover Township Cemetery, Tedrow, OH, on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

In place of flowers, a memorial fund for foreign missions has been established in Phyllis’ name at her home church; Huber Heights Free Methodist, Huber Heights, 6875 Old Troy Pike, Dayton, OH,45424.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Phyllis Anne (Nelson) Shumaker, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.