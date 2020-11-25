Don Shipman (1930-2020)

Don Wesley Shipman, age 90, of Delta, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,Tuesday evening, November 24, 2020. He was born September 23, 1930 in Wauseon, Ohio to Sidney Floyd and Bertha Gladys (Apple) Shipman. Don worked as a heavy equipment operator for Schoen Paving Company for 30 years.

He was a member of Ohio Operating Engineers; Delta Church of the Nazarene and Pettisville Missionary Church.

Don is survived by his children, Brenda (Jim) Overmyer, Roxanne (Mark) Lemon, Jeffery (Brynn) Shipman and Joy Norris; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Phillip Shipman; sisters, June Ballentine and Freda Morgan; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, son’s, Don W. Shipman II, Mark L. Shipman; and great-grandson, Mason Lemon.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home in Delta (419.822.3121). Funeral services will be private for the family, with interment immediately following at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 County Road D, Pettisville, OH 43553.