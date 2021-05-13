Police Log & Court News For April 28th, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

APRIL 16

•633 Cardinal Dr., Burglary

•S. Defiance St., @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•1100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200 Lafayette St., 911 Hang Up

•100- Monumental St., Juveniles

APRIL 17

•601 S. Defiance St., Welfare Check

•509 Jackson St., Fire

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•Franklin St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•Lafayette St. @ Victory Ln., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ St. Anne St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Miller Ave. @ Pin Oak Pl., Traffic Offense / Warning

•900-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•800-B W. Barre Rd., Debris in Roadway

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•103 N. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

•401 Degroff Ave., Suspicious Activity

APRIL 18

•415 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 21, Welfare Check

•700 W. Barre Rd. Unit 1, Suspicious Person

•200 W. Williams St., Suspicious Person

•103 N. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•900-N W. Barre Rd., Traffic Detail

APRIL 19

•S. Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•800-B W. Barre Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•204 N. Defiance St., Open Door

•22611 SR 2, Suspicious Vehicle

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 805, Narcotics

•300-B Degroff Ave., Community Service

•Murbach St. @ Vine St., Traffic Detail

•Murbach St. @ Vine St., Traffic Offense / Warning (3)

•200 Lafayette St. Unit 000, Crash

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Burglary

•816 West St. Unit 08, Domestic Trouble

•300-B N. Defiance St., Bicycle Violations

APRIL 20

•600-B Brussel St., Animal Call

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•300 N. Defiance St., Found Property

•901 Stryker St., Unlock Vehicle

•816 Farber Dr., Fraud

APRIL 21

•502 Union St., Suspicious Activity

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Larceny

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 103, Warrant

•904 Stryker St., Suspicious Activity

APRIL 22

•200-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Taylor Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Disabled Vehicle

•1101 N. Buehrer St., Animal Call

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Disabled Vehicle

•701-2 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 000, Found Property

•108 Ditto St., Unlock Vehicle

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 502, Welfare Check

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Juveniles

•1001 E. Lutz Rd. Unit A, Welfare Check

•2200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

APRIL 23

•400-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•S. Defiance St. @ Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•E. Beech St. @ Sauder St., Unlock Vehicle

BRYAN POLICE

April 18

•Bryan Inn, assisted another department, handled

•Downtown area, foot patrol, handled

•Main & Butler, traffic stop, warning issued

•106 S. Allen St., assisted civilian, civil matter

•315 S. Allen St., property damage, report taken

•1008 Buffalo Rd., dog complaints, subject gone and unable to locate

•Mattie Marsh Shelter, juvenile complaint, handled

•Navarre & Avenue A, dog complaint, subject gone and unable to locate

•Imagination Station, foot patrol, handled

•High & Main, traffic stop, warning issued

•Lynn & High, traffic stop, warning issued

•Main & South, assisted civilian, subject gone and ubale to locate

•High & Main, traffic stop, warning issued

•High & Cherry, traffic stop, warning issued

•Bryan Inn, general, in service

•Main & Butler, traffic stop, warning issued

•Hills Forklift Repair, Traffic stop, warning issued

•High & Allen, traffic stop, warning issued

•340 E. Bryan St., dog complaints, handled

•Meadow Creek Apartments, disturbing the peace, handled

APRIL 19

•US 127 & Greenfield, assisted other department, subject gone and unable to locate

•Sonic, non-injury accident, report taken

•Walnut & Wilson, non-injury accident, report taken

•Walmart, shoplifting, report taken

•816 Navarre Ave., larceny, handled

•409 E. Bryan St., assisted civilian, handled

•336 E. Foster St., narcotics, referred to other department

•High & Emmet, assisted civilian, report taken

•310 S. Portland St., harassment, handled

•830 E. Wilson St., warrants, report taken

•Walmart, warrants, subject gone and unable to located

•High & Lynn, hazardous conditions, referred to another department

•Union & Perry, traffic stop, warning issued

•1024 Buffalo Rd., dog complaints, handled

•Family Video, traffic stop, warning issued

•US Highway 127 & 15, injury accident, closed

APRIL 20

•Main & Foster, traffic stop, waring issued

•Mulberry & Walnut, suspicious person, handled

•Meadow Creek Apartments, assisted civilian, handled

•Bryan Police Department, warrants, report taken

•US Post Office, traffic stop, citation issued

•High & Portland, traffic stop, citation issued

•Huntington Bank, traffic stop, citation issued

•Hasch Body Shop, larceny, handled

•310 S. Williams St., junk vehicles, report taken

•Bryan Community Health Center, assisted other department, handled

•425 N. Myers St., assisted civilian, report taken

•310 S. Portland St., assisted civilian, handled

•216 Rolland St., forgery & fraud, handled

•Foxglove Apartments, assisted other department, handled

•Circle K, forger & fraud, report taken

•1113 Cardinal Dr., narcotics, handled

•412 S. Portland St., harassment, handled

•Foxglove Apartments, assisted other departments, report taken

•Bryan Inn, property damage, handled

•Wilson & Main, hazardous condition, handled

APRIL 21

•Main & Bryan, traffic stop, citation issued

•Main & High, traffic stop, citation issued

•Parkview Physicans Group, no report accident, handled

•422 E. High St., assisted civilian, handled

•Walmart, larceny, report taken

•Plaza Motel, lockouts, handled

•Peter’s Family Eyecare, lockouts, handled

•Huntington Bank, traffic stop, warning issued

•Pencil Box Tattoo, non injury accident, report taken

•722 S. Main St., assisted civilian, handled

•307 Center St., assisted other department, report taken

•Townline & Horton Trail, traffic stop, warning issued

•900 E. High St., traffic stop, warning issued

APRIL 22

•Walnut & Pierce, traffic stop, warning issued

•125 Amy Dr., assisted other department, handled

•Main, traffic stop, warning issued

•Fountain Grove, traffic stop, warning issued

•McDonald’s, auto violation, subject gone and unable to located

•Bryan Police Department, assisted other department, handled

•Superior Auto, disturbing the peace, warning

•Williams County Job & Family, assisted other department, report taken

•307 Center St., assisted civilian, handled

•Butler & Allen, traffic stop, citation issued

•Shoe Sensation, lockouts, handled

420 E. Bement St., assisted civilian, subject gone and unable to located

SWANTON POLICE

APRIL 1

•Airport @ Hallett, Juveniles on Roof

•Mettabrook Dr., Unlock Vehicle

•Kierra Ln., Peace Keep

•Main @ Valleywood, Loose Dog

•South St., Suspicious Juveniles

•Airport @ Main, Non-injury Crash

APRIL 2

•Fulton-Lucas Rd., Assist OSP

•Dodge St., Found Property

•Franklin St., 911 Hang Up

•S. Munson Rd., Assist Rescue

APRIL 3

•Lincoln @ Bromwell, Suspicious

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Crash

•W. St. Clair, Dog Bite

•Sanderson St., Non-Injury Crash

•Maddie St., Suspicious Person

APRIL 4

•West Ridge Dr., 911 Hang Up

•Elm St., Peeping in Windows

•Dodge St., Welfare Check

•N. Munson Rd., Citizen Assist

APRIL 5

•Veronica St., Loud Music

•Parkside Dr., Harassment

•Brookside Dr., 911 Hang-Up

•E. Airport Hwy., Found Property

•Brookside Dr., Suspicious Person

•E. Airport Hwy., Unruly Juveniles

APRIL 6

•Franklin St., 911 Hang-Up

•Chestnut St., Found Property

•W. Airport Hwy., Citizen Assist

•Holiday Ln., Citizen Assist

•Forrester Dr., Unruly Juvenile

•20 Alternate, Assist LCSO Deputy

•E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

APRIL 7

•Valleywood Dr., 911 Hang-Up

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Waterville Sw. Rd., Missing Juvenile

•E. Airport Hwy., Lost Wallett

•Paigelynn St., Dog Bite

•Waterville Sw. Rd., Reckless Vehicle

•S. Hallett Ave., Warrant Arrest

APRIL 8

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•S. Hallett Ave., Possible Prowler

•Dodge St., Unruly Juveniles

•N. Munson Rd., 911 Hang-Up

APRIL 9

•Memorial Park, Dumping Trash

•Chestnut St., Loose Dog

•Elm St., Welfare Check

•Turtle Creek Dr., Reckless Vehicle

•N. Main St., Limb in Roadway

•Valley Crt., Assist Rescue

APRIL 10

•Chestnut @ Hallett, Suspicious Person

•Maddie St., Loud Music

•High School, Found Cell Phone

•Chestnut St., Suspicious Juveniles

•Airport @ Girdham, Assist Deputy

APRIL 11

•Airport @ CR 5-1, Assist Deputy

•Maddie St., Suspicious Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•E. Airport Hwy., Warrant Arrest

APRIL 12

•Middle School, 911 Hang Up

•Chestnut St., Assist Deputy

•St. Richard Crt., Welfare Check

•N. Main St., Returned Found Wallet

•Valleywood GC, Suspicious Vehicle

APRIL 13

•Dodge St., Suspicious Act

•E. Airport Hwy., Littering

•Maddie St., Parking Issue

•Chestnut St., Citizen Assist

APRIL 14

•Chestnut St., Unlock Vehicle

•Airport Hwy., Lost Dog

•Airport Hwy., Kids on Big Wheels on Road

APRIL 15

•Dodge St., Domestic Violence

•N. Main St., Assist Toledo Police

WAUSEON POLICE

APRIL 14

•517 W. Leggett St., Investigate Complaint

•1379 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•940 E. Oak St., Narcotics

•455 E. Airport Hwy., Disabled Vehicle

•215 E. Elm St. Unit 1, Welfare Check

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•244 W. Willow St., Animal Call

•404 W. Chestnut St., Telephone Harassment

•620 Potter St., Suspicious Person

APRIL 15

•1379 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1066 N. Ottokee St., Accident (Property Damage)

•840 Parkview, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

APRIL 16

•615 Ottokee St., Stolen Car

•S. Shoop Ave. @ Cherry St., Disabled Vehicle

•320 Sycamore St., Accident (Property Damage)

•131 Beech St. Unit A, Welfare Check

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•840 Parkview, Civil Matter

•230 Clinton St., Telephone Harassment

•618 E. Elm St., Loud Noise

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1103

APRIL 17

•133 S. Fulton St., Welfare Check

•318 Cedar St., Disabled Vehicle

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 93, Unruly Juvenile

•1130 N. Shoop Ave., Debris / Item in Roadway

•W. Leggett St., Welfare Check

•715 E. Leggett St., Alarm Drop

APRIL 18

•510 W. Elm St., Trespassing

•1471 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•230 Clinton St., Telephone Harassment

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•831 Burr Rd., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•N. Shoop Ave. @ E. Elm St., Accident (Property Damage)

•425 Cole St. Unit 108, Threats / Harassment

•1373 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•1335 N. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

APRIL 19

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•S. Shoop Ave. @ E. Leggett St., Disabled Vehicle

•E. Oak St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•1375 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 70, Animal Call

•355 Joanna Dr., Run Away or Unruly

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Mental

APRIL 20

•840 Parkview, Narcotics

•840 Parkview, Investigate Complaint

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1104, Telephone Harassment

•455 E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•515 W. Elm St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•147 W. Leggett St., Debris / Item in Roadway

APRIL 21

•1250 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•425 W. Elm St., Debris / Item in Roadway

•413 Clover Lane, Debris / Item in Roadway

•Mulberry St. @ Wood St., Debris / Item in Roadway

WEST UNITY POLICE

APRIL 12

•Suspicious Person

•Criminal Damaging

•Lock-Out

APRIL 13

•911 Hang Up

•Animal Complaint

•Wanted Person

•Speed / Warning (5)

•Speed / Citation

APRIL 14

•Domestic Dispute

•Agency Assist

•Odor Investigation

•Improper Parking / Warning

•Speed / Warning

•Speed / Citation

APRIL 15

•Medical Emergency

•Well-Being Check

•Fire

•Speed / Warning

APRIL 16

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Animal Complaint

•Agency Assist

•911 Hang-Up

•Unsecured Premises

•Well-Being Check

•Speed / Citation

APRIL 17

•Civil

•Juvenile Problem

•Speed / Citation

APRIL 18

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Medical Emergency

•Animal Complaint

•Unsecure Premises

•Speed / Warning (3)

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Demetrius Ingram, 28, of Toledo, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Illegal Use of a Minor in a Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance. He attempted to possess or view material that would show a minor in a state of nudity.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Ingram to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $250 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 am. curfew, have no unsupervised contact with any minor, no electronic device usage without permission from his probation officer, successfully complete the Sex Offender Treatment Program with the Center for Child & Family Advocacy, and any recommended aftercare, have norelationship with anyone who has minor children without permission of his probation officer, not possess any sexually explicit materials, not to use any social media platform without permission of his probation officer, and to have no contact with the victim.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Ingram spending 180 days in CCNO.

Mr. Ingram was found to be a Tier 1 sex offender, which requires address registration for 15 years, with in person verification annually with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.

WILLIAMS COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine J. Zartman reports the following case(s) from the criminal docket in the Williams County Common Pleas Court:

•Celesta L. Delorey, age 41, of Paulding pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on the charge of Illegal Conveyance of Prohibited Items on the Grounds of a Detention Facility, a felony of the third degree. She was sentenced to three years community control, a suspended term of 180 days in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $500.

•April 12, 2021 – Valincia N. Kendra, age 18, of Williams County pleaded guilty to the charge of Corrupting Another with Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for May 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM.

•April 13, 2021 – James G. Yunker, age 44, of Williams County pleaded guilty to the charge of Aggravated Possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for May 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM.