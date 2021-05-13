Police Log & Court News For May 5th, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

APRIL 23

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•22611 SR 2, Follow-Up

•209 Burke St., Citizen Assist

•209 E. Mechanic St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•200-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•S. Defiance St., @ Woodland Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

APRIL 24

•900-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•508 Walnut St., Fraud

•144 Garden Dr., Assist Unit

•Lafayette St. @ Victory Ln., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

APRIL 25

•500-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•100-B Schlatter St., Parking Violations

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Detail

•701 E. Lutz Rd., Unit 404

•500 N. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•300-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Barre Rd., Crash

APRIL 26

• N. Defiance St. @ W. Holland St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•701 E. Lugbill Rd., 911 Hang-Up

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 805, Neighborhood Trouble

•901 Stryker St., 911 Hang Up

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

APRIL 27

•104 South St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•200 Taylor Pkwy, 911 Hang Up

•814 West St. Unit 10, Miscellaneous Complaints

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ Elm St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•2001 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

•300 N. Defiance St., Fraud

•2000-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

APRIL 28

•300-B N. Clydes Way, Crash

•209 Nolan Pkwy, Crash

•500 Lafayette St., Special Detail

•304 Stryker St., Special Detail

•418 Vine St., Unwanted Person

•606 Pleasant St., Domestic Trouble

•200 Taylor Pkwy, Telephone Complaints

•S. Defiance St. @ Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 121, Welfare Check

•1950 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

APRIL 29

•14 Jane Ct., Dog Bite

•229 Dogwood Ct., Miscellaneous Complaints

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 803, Larceny

•1950 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•405 S. Defiance St., Burglary

APRIL 30

•N. Defiance St. @ W. Holland St., Traffic Offense / Warning

WAUSEON POLICE

APRIL 21

•Dickman Rd. @ Ottokee St., Suspicious Person

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Accident-Injury

•134-1/2 N. Fulton St., Run Away

APRIL 22

•415 Cole St. Unit 27, Hit-Skip

•725 S. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1200 N. Shoop Ave., Domestic Violence

APRIL 23

•161 S. Oakwood St., Suspicious Vehicle

•398 S. Shoop Ave., Funeral Escort

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•995 Enterprise Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1205, Disorderly Conduct

APRIL 24

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•200-B Depot St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•415 Cole St. Unit 37, Welfare Check

•1225 Lillian Ln., Animal Call

•425 Cole St. Unit 306, Loud Noise

•773 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Disorderly Conduct

•216 Mulberry St., Juveniles

APRIL 25

•700-B S. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•1180 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 702, Mental

•200-B N. Fulton St., Lost / Found / Recovered

APRIL 26

•1379 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•588 Douglas Dr., Larceny

•415 Cole St. Unit 37, Investigate Complaint

•485 E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•300-B Joanna Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

•554 Wood St., Narcotics

•560 W. Linfoot St., Alarm Drop

•248 N. Fulton St., Open Door

•356 W. Elm St., Suspicious Person

APRIL 27

•Norfolk & Southern, Welfare Check

•1205 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•531 N. Fulton St., Vandalism

•277 Enterprise Ave., Response to Resistance

•510 W. Elm St., Response to Resistance

APRIL 28

•1070 N. Shoop Ave., Open Door

WEST UNITY POLICE

APRIL 19

•Medical Emergency

•Assault

APRIL 20

•Agency Assist

•911 Hang Up

APRIL 21

•911 Hang Up

•Speed / Citation

•Speed / Warning

APRIL 22

•Unsecure Premises

•Child Abuse

•Juvenile Complaint

•Animal Problem

APRIL 23

•Medical Emergency (2)

•Funeral Escort

•Traffic Crash

•Lock Out (2)

APRIL 24

•Well-Being Check

•Theft

•Lock Out (2)

•Unsecure Premises

•Speed / Warning

•Marked Lanes / Warning

APRIL 25

•Wanted Person / Arrest

•No Operator’s License, Speed / Citation

•Medical Emergency

•Juvenile Complaint

•Keep the Peace