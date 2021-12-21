Police Log & Court News For December 1st, 2021

Facebook

DELTA POLICE

November 11th

•CO Rd. 10 & 20 ALT, Assist Other police Agency

•Palmwood St. & Harrison St., Traffic Safety Complaints

November 12th

•412 Palmwood St., Sexual Assault Juvenile

•Delta Police Department, Theft

•306 Oakview Dr., Disturbance/ Disorderly

November 13th

•6806 CO Rd. FG, 911 Hang – Up/ Disconnect

•First Federal Savings & Loan, Property Lost/ Found

•700 Maplewood Ave., Suspicious Person

November 14th

•5262 CO Rd. 5-2, Assist Other Police Agency

•Madison St. & Main St., Crash/ Injury

•803 Fernwood St., Burglary

November 15th

•803 Fernwood Ave., Business/Residential Security Checks

•600 Block Of Adrian St., Zoning Violation

•6955 CO Rd. FG, Animal unconfined

•MetalX, Assault

November 16th

•Trinity Lutheran Church, Unsecured Property

•237 West Main St., Crash/ Injury

•612 Northwood Dr., Assist Fire/ EMS

November 17th

•Marco’s Pizza Traffic incident

•107 Washington, Juvenile Unruly

•401 West Main St., Information

•301 West Main St., Assist Public

•Swan Coin Laundry, Assist Public

November 18th

•403 S. Madison St., Domestic Violence

•W. Main St. & CO Rd. F-M, Assist Public

•Country Corral, Assist Other Police Agency

•Delta Police Department, Lost/ Found

•Delta Police Department, Telecommunication Harassment

•Delta Middle School, Assist Fire/ EMS

•450 Monroe St., Miscellaneous

WAUSEON POLICE

November 17th

•151 S. Fulton St., Larceny

•1170 N Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•550 W. Linfoot St., Vandalism November 18th

•107 E. Elm St., Animal Call

•1130 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

November 19th

•151 S. Fulton St., Welfare Check

•840 Parkview, Assault

•228 Sycamore St., Assault

•940 E. Oak St., Juveniles

•1285 N. Shoop Ave., Domestic Violence

•E. Elm St. & N Fulton St., Accident (Property Damage)

November 20th

•1200 N. Shoop St., Larceny

November 21st

•435 Mattera Dr., Suspicious Activity

•248 N Fulton St., Accident (Property Damage)

•731 Fairway Dr. Unit 3, Loud Noise

•435 E. Linfoot St., Suspicious Activity

November 22nd

•840 W. Elm St., Welfare Check

•824 Highland St., Investigate Complaint

WEST UNITY POLICE

November 15th

• Agency Assist

• Drugs

• Speed/Warning

• Agency Assist

November 16th

• Animal Problem

• Medical Emergency

• Speed/ Warning

• Speed/Warning

November 17th

• Well- Being check

• Wanted Person/Arrest

• Suspicious Vehicle

November 18th

• Agency Assist/ Arrest

• Traffic Crash

• Speed/Warning

November 19th

• Citizen Assist

• Funeral Escort

• Suspicious Vehicle

• Criminal Mischief

• Suspicious Person

• Agency Assist

• Speed/ Warning

• Speed/Warning

November 20th

• Theft

• Citizen Assist

• OVI/Arrest

• Over Dose

• Agency Assist

• Speed/Citation

November 21st

• Theft

• Menacing/ Arrest

• Well- Being Check

• Speed/Warning

GORHAM-FAYETTE FIRE DEPARTMENT

November 15th

•11000 Block of County Road 26-1, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•200 Block of East Industrial, Fayette, Ohio – Public Assist

•600 Block of Cynthia Drive, Fayette, Ohio – Odor Investigation

November 16th

•No Calls for Service

November 17th

•26000 Block of County Road L, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•21000 Block of County Road N, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

November 18th

•100 Block of East Main Street, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•200 Block of East Main, Fayette, Ohio – Public Service

November 19th

•16000 Block of County Road N, Fayette, Ohio – Injured Patient

November 20th

•26000 Block of County Road S, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

November 21st

•26000 Block of County Road M, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•600 Block of North Gorham, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•600 Block of North Gorham, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Augustine A. Chapa, age 34, of Wauseon, Ohio, pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Chapa possessed methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Chapa to serve 11 months in prison, concurrent with a 36-month prison term in two prior Fulton County cases. He ordered Mr. Chapa to pay all court costs. He received credit for 60 days in jail.

•Angela Mossing, 40, of Wauseon, Ohio, pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. She possessed Methamphetamine. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Mossing to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, be held at CCNO until a bed is available at Serenity Haven, successfully complete Serenity Haven and any recommended aftercare, be placed on GPS monitoring while at Serenity Haven, successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court, and any recommended aftercare, and serve 91 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Mossing spending 12 months in prison.

•Trey Pontious, 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Fentanyl. He possessed Fentanyl. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Pontious to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 10:00 pm. to 6:00 am. curfew except for work, to be held at CCNO until a bed is available at the SEARCH Program, successfully complete the SEARCH Program, and any recommended aftercare, complete a dual assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and complete any recommended treatment, successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program, and to become valid with his driver’s license.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Pontious spending 11 months in prison.

•Douglas W. McClish, age 52, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Domestic Violence, Assault, and Obstructing Official Business. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. McClish caused physical harm to one person and threatened imminent physical harm to another person. He also obstructed public officials in the performance of their lawful duties. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. McClish to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. McClish to pay court costs including the cost of the electronic monitoring unit; successfully complete recommended treatment and aftercare at A Renewed Mind; not enter bars and/or taverns; have no contact with Forrest Mobile Home Park. Mr. McClish received credit for 94 days served in jail.

•Robert Sinkey, Jr., 33, of Alvordton, Ohio previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence and Abduction. He did by threat or force, knowingly cause, a family or household member to believe that he would cause imminent physical harm to them, and he did knowingly, by force or threat, restrain the liberty of another under circumstances which created a risk of physical harm to the other person or placed her in fear.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Sinkey to 30 days in jail for Domestic Violence, and 30 months in prison for Abduction. Said sentences to be served concurrently with one another for a total prison term of 30 months.

•Jeremy Standifer, 44, of Monroe Michigan, previously pled no contest, and was found guilty of Menacing by Stalking and Failure to Appear on a Personal Recognizance Bond. He did, by engaging in a pattern of conduct, knowingly cause another to believe that he would cause physical harm to the other person or cause mental distress to them. He also failed to appear at a pretrial conference. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Standifer to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $500 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 pm. to 5:00 am. curfew, complete a dual diagnosis assessment, and complete any recommended treatment, and serve 17 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Standifer spending 180 days in CCNO for Menacing, and 16 months in prison for Failure to Appear. Said sentences to be served concurrently with one another for a total prison term of 16 months.

•Richard Bricker, 58, of Wauseon, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of Violating a Protection Order. On three separate occasions, he did recklessly violate the terms of a protection order.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Bricker to 11 months for each count of Violating a Protection Order. Said sentences to be served concurrently with one another for a total of 11 months in prison.

•Dakota Brooks, 29, of Fayette, Ohio previously pleaded guilty to Burglary. He did, by force, stealth, or deception, trespass in a permanent or temporary habitation of another, when that person was present or likely to be present. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Brooks to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program, complete a dual assessment by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and complete any recommended treatment, be placed on TAD for 60 days, bring his driver’s license valid within 60 days, and serve 17 days in CCNO, with credit for time already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Brooks spending 14 months in prison.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Jefferson Capital Systems Llc VS Miller, William (Wauseon) Judgment For Jefferson Capital Systems Llc In The Amount Of $574.07; Interest From 03/16/2018 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Tremaine, Eric (Maumee) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $2861.15; Interest From 02/07/2020 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Stanford, Brittani J (Archbold) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $3691.80; Interest From 03/01/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Pontious, Ryan R (Wauseon) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $1524.23; Interest From 10/30/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Willis, Courtenay (Fort Wayne, IN) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $467.60; Interest From 01/11/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Page, Steven (Wolcotville, IN) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $5849.55; Interest From 03/01/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Mills, Dewayne (Morenci, MI) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $55.00; Interest From 11/19/2021 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers VS Aguilar-Jimenez, Adriana (Wauseon) Judgment For Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount Of $1000.00; Interest From 11/19/2021 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers VS Klauda, Jedediah D (Delta) Judgment For Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount Of $476.00; Interest From 11/19/2021 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers VS Floering, Thomas W Jr (Delta) Judgment For Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount Of $108.00; Interest From 11/19/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Evans, Bobby R (Morenci, MI) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $2802.47; Interest From 07/06/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Reyes, Stephanie (Wauseon) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $4070.42; Interest From 02/23/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Miller, Owen Paul (Swanton) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $1148.74; Interest From 06/25/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Rosales, Basilio (Fayette) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $550.83; Interest From 06/10/2021 At 3.00%.

•Pondview Veterinary Clinic VS Silveous, Kenneth (Wauseon) Judgment For Pondview Veterinary Clinic In The Amount Of $413.23; Interest From 02/26/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Oneill, Christian G (Wauseon) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $939.42; Interest From 07/07/2021 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers VS Ladd, Yolanda M (Delta) Judgment For Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount Of $214.20; Interest From 11/19/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Lopez, Alejandro (Fayette) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $156.80; Interest From 05/28/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Andrews, Clay M (Wauseon) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $585.98; Interest From 07/31/2020 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers VS Nieves, Nadia A (Swanton) Judgment For Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount Of $565.00; Interest From 11/19/2021 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers VS Amador, Lirjery (Bryan) Judgment For Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount Of $340.00; Interest From 11/19/2021 At 3.00%.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank VS Figgins, Jonah M (Wauseon) Judgment For Farmers & Merchants State Bank In The Amount Of $357.22; Interest From 11/19/2021 At 3.00%.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank VS Gliders, Jacqueline K (Wauseon) Judgment For Farmers & Merchants State Bank In The Amount Of $726.85; Interest From 11/19/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Stall, Dylan (Wauseon) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $1713.02; Interest From 10/08/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Rodriguez, Anthony J (Defiance) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $674.80; Interest From 06/23/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Martin, Stacy L (Archbold) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $734.77; Interest From 07/07/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Lewis, Amanda K (Wauseon) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $767.75; Interest From 08/10/2021 At 3.00%.

•Wauseon Ii LLC VS Coleman, Tylor (Archbold) Judgment For Wauseon Ii LLC In The Amount Of $222.20; Interest From 05/19/2021 At 3.00%.

•Filas, Raymond (Wauseon) VS Progressive Claims. Case Dismissed.

•City Of Wauseon VS Mattern, Misty (Hicksville) Judgment For City Of Wauseon In The Amount Of $260.00; Interest From 08/28/2021 At 3.00%.

•City Of Wauseon VS Clark, Dean (Stryker) Judgment For City Of Wauseon In The Amount Of $96.62; Interest From 08/28/2021 At 3.00%.

•City Of Wauseon VS Ormer, Karl (Grand Rapids) Judgment For City Of Wauseon In The Amount Of $260.00; Interest From 08/28/2021 At 3.00%.

•City Of Wauseon VS Torres, Edgar (Morenci, MI) Judgment For City Of Wauseon In The Amount Of $764.00; Interest From 08/28/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Allen, Jeffery (Montpelier) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $9150.75; Interest From 07/08/2020 At 3.00%.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Marquardt, Charlene A (Delta) Assured Cleared Distance. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Rodas Bravo, Jaime E (Archbold) Open Container. Case Dismissed.

•Wells, Denise L (Wauseon) Loose Dog. Defendant Plead Guilty. Cost Amount: $83.00 Fine Amount: $ 77.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Smith, Joseph N (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $ 46.00

•Carpenter, Tabitha M (Kunkle) No Driver License. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Christlieb, Mitchell J (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $ 46.00

•Smith, Teniesha L (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $ 46.00

•Schwarzbek, Aaron W (Bryan) 43/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $ 46.00

•Lyon, Dakota J (Montpelier) OVI/Under The Influence. Operator License Suspended From 11/24/2021 Until 11/24/2022. No Future Violations Within Next 2years. 1st Timers Retreat Within 90 Days. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $ 46.00

•Lyon, Dakota J (Montpelier) Turn Signals. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $ 35.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Payne, Daniel J Jr (West Unity) Criminal Damages. Defendant Plead No- Contest; Found Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 30 Days. Cost Amount: $90.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Entenman, Danalyce K (Bryan) Theft. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 25 Days. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $250.00