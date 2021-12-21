North Central Elementary School Honors Students Of The Month For December

Facebook

DECEMBER HONOREES … North Central Elementary School recognized the December 2021 “Students of the Month”. Each student was selected as “Student of the Month” for showing FRIENDSHIP.

Back Row, Left to Right: Yael Pacheco, Matthew Herman, Keegan Ambler, Emmi Hollstein, Brooklyn Baker, Eric Lopez, Ginger Fackler. Front Row, Left to Right: Quinn Fellers, Cooper Layne, Cyrus Carpenter, Olivia Doty, Brylee Baldwin, Bristol Nickloy. Not Shown: Stone Blank, Tyson Turner