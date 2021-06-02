Police Log & Court News For May 19th, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

MAY 7

•600 Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Bryan PD, Special Detail (2)

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Welfare Check

•1230 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•211 N. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•S. Defiance St @ Nolan Pkwy., Traffic Detail

•200-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

MAY 8

•Nolan Pkwy. @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1805 S. Defiance St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•Murbach St. @ Vine St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1911 S. Defiance St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•22799 SR 2, Juvenile

•N. Defiance St. @ W. Williams St., Traffic Offense / Warning

MAY 9

•312 W. Lutz Rd., Burglary

•1107 S. Defiance St., 911 Hang Up

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Civil Problem

•405 S. Defiance St., Civil Problem

•405 E. Lutz Rd. Found Property

MAY 10

•200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Community Service

•104 Bankney Ave., Domestic Trouble

MAY 11

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•340 Sauder St., Found Property

•1700-B S. Defiance St., Animal Call

•Frey Rd. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1950 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Activity

MAY 12

•200 Lafayette St., Suspicious Person

•200 Lafayette St., Parking Violations

•1921 S. Defiance St., Threats / Harassment

•103 N. Defiance St., Assist Rescue

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Miller Ave. @ Pin Oak Pl., Traffic Offense / Citation

•S. Defiance St. @ Nolan Pkwy., Traffic Detail

•2000-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

MAY 13

•1106 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•300-B N. Defiance St., Animal Call

•600 Lafayette St., Juvenile

•200 Lafayette St., Welfare Check

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Bicycle Violations

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Miscellaneous Complaints (2)

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 108, Welfare Check

•206 Lachoy Dr., 911 Hang Up

MAY 14

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 404, Telephone Complaints

•500 Lafayette St., Assist Police Unit

BRYAN POLICE

MAY 3

•High & Main, Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•Union & Colonial, Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•T & T Communications, Hang Up 911, Gone On ARR Unable to LOC

•Wilson & Toy, Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•Bryan Police Department, Warrants, Report Taken

•Shell Spee-D-Mart, Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•Main & US RTE 127, Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•Main & Wilson, Traffic Stop, Citation Issued

•Main & US RTE 127, Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•Bryan Ford, Traffic Stop, Citation Issued

•0 ST RTE 15 County, Crew, Closed

•10141 Co Rd 10-A, Crew, In Service

•304 Avenue A, Trespass, Report Taken

•K-9 Assist, Handled

•Wal-Mart, Shoplifting, Report Taken

•Bryan Mobile home Court, Hang up 911, Handled

•Dairy Queen, Larceny, Report Taken

•503 S. Myers St., Property Damage, Handled

•Jack’s Corner Mart, Lockouts, Handled

•Bryan Police Department, Assist Req Civilian, Handled

•627 S. Cherry St., Family Trouble, Handled

•500 S. Cherry St., Assist Req Civilian, Handled

•9876 Co Rd 16, Crew, Closed

•8282 ST. RTE 15, General, Closed

•Oakwood & Avenue B, Auto Violation, Handled

•Townline & High, Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•Wal-Mart, Business Checks, Handled

•CHWC – Hospital, DWI-OVI, Report Taken

•Bryan Community Apartment, Lockouts, Handled

MAY 4

•Walnut & Maple, Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•Chief Supermarket, Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•High & Baker, Traffic Stop, Investigative Stop

•Shell Spee-D-Mart, Warrants, Gone On ARR Unable to LOC

•Spangler Fulfillment, Business Checks, Handled

•Butler & Walnut, Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•400 S. Beech St. BLK, Disturb Peace, Gone On ARR Unable to LOC

•Meadowbrook & Lawndale, Traffic Stop, Citation Issued

•South & Union, Traffic Stop, Citation Issued

•South & Union, Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•Post Office, Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•Townline & Fountain Grove, Assist Req Civilian, Report Taken

•McDonald’s, Accident -no injury, Report Taken

•High School, Juvenile Complaint, Closed

•St. Patrick Church, Escort-Funeral, Handled

•400 S. Walnut, Assault, Handled

•Bryan Police Department, Assist Other Dept., Handled

•Shell Spee-D-Mart, Fail to Pay, Handled

•West Bryan Main Stop, Fail to Pay, Handled

•Oakwood & John, Auto Violation, Handled

•1400 S. Main St. BLK, Auto Violation, Gone On ARR Unable to LOC

MAY 5

•700 S. Walnut St. BLK, Auto Suspicious, Handled

•Bryan Inn: 924 E. High St., Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•Union & Bryan, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Citation Issued

•Main & Wilson, Accident-No Injury, Report Taken

•Bryan High School/Middle School, Accident-No Injury, Report Taken

•Bryan Police Depart., Lockouts, Handled

•416 E. Butler St., Assist Req Civilian, Handled

•524 E. South St., Juvenile Complaint, Handled

•Bryan High School/Middle School, Juvenile Complaint, Handled

•1621 Colonial LN, Assist Req Civilian, Handled

•West Unity/Fountain Grove, Escort-Funeral, Handled

•Parkview Physicians Group, Accident-No Injury, Report Taken

•Recovery Services, Burnings, Handled

•Oakwood/Avenue B, Auto Violation, Handled

•Oakwood/Avenue B, Auto Violation, Handled

•5 Union in front of Hill’s Forklift Repair, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•412 E. High St., Assist Req Civilian, Handled

•900 S. Union St. BLK, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•815 N. Main St., Larceny, Report Taken

•High & Buffalo, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•Main & Wilson, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•L E Smith: 1030 E. Wilson, Susp. Person, Handled

•1115 E. Wilson St., Family Trouble, Handled

•Bryan Community Apartment, Assault, Report Taken

•Lynn & Bement, Accident-No Injury, Report Taken

•813 Sunny Dr., Susp. Person, Extra Patrol

•715 E. Bryan St., Disturb Peace, Handled

MAY 6

•S. Main in front of Arby’s, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•Shell Spee D-Mart, Warrants, Arrest-Adult

•1200 Bellaire Ave BLK, Auto Suspicious, Gone On Arr Unable to Loc

•412 E. High St., Death-Natural, Report Taken

•Townline & Greystone, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•Portland Manor Bldg A, Warrants, Gone On Arr Unable to Loc

•507 S. Main St., Warrants, Gone On Arr Unable to Loc

•Krill Funeral Home, Escort-Funeral, Handled

•St. Patrick Church, Accident-No Injury, Report Taken

•CHWC-Hospital, Accident-No Injury, Report Taken

•Sanctuary of WMS CO., Assist Req Civilian, Handled

•Oakwood & Avenue B, Auto Violation, Handled

•222 N. Myers St., Assist Req Civilian, Handled

•Oakwood & Newdale Dr., Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Citation Issued

•421 N. Myers St., Warrants, Gone On Arr Unable to Loc

•Oakwood & Avenue B., Auto Violation, Handled

•New Home Development: 617 N. Walnut St., Missing Person, Handled

•Wal-Mart, Business Checks, Handled

•Main & Maple, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•Titan Tire, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Citation Issued

•Main & Foster, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•700 E. South St. BLK, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

MAY 7

•Moore Pool, Auto Violation, Gone On ARR Unable to Loc

•424 E. Maple St., Warrants, Handled

•Oakwood & Avenue B, Auto Violation, Handled

•Wal-Mart, Property Found, Report Taken

•Center & Portland, Auto Violation, Gone On ARR Unable to Loc

•420 N. Myers St., Property Damage, Handled

•Retention Pond, Auto Suspicious, Advised

•Bryan Main Stop, Susp. Person, Warning

•Main & Holden, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•High & Toy, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•Bement & Main, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Citation Issued

•1200 S. Main St. BLK, Assist Req Civilian, Handled

•Four Seasons, Lockouts, Handled

•Union & Perry, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Citation Issued

•424 E. Maple St., Messages, Contact Notice Left

•Foxglove Apartments, Crew, In Service

•Shell Spee-D-Mart, Fail to Pay, Handled

•424 E. Maple St., Messages, Gone On ARR Unable to Loc

•Oakwood & Avenue B, Auto Violation, Handled

•Union Trailer Court, Warrants, Report Taken

•Hann, Cheryl:412 Pleasantwood Ave., Warrants, Gone On ARR Unable to Loc

•Union & Wilson, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

MAY 8

•715 E. Bryan St., Disturb. Peace, Warning

•Bryan Police Department, Assist Other Dept., Report Taken

•Bryan Police Range, Trash Complaint, Report Taken

•Main & Perry, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•Shell Spee-D-Mart, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•South & Lynn, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Arrest-Adult

•Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Disp. Mistake

•Main & Butler, DWI-OVI, Arrest-Adult

•Toy & High, Signal 3/Traffic Stop/Warning Issued

•Goodwill, Susp. Person, Warning

•N. Main Just Past the Viaduct, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•N. Main Under the Viaduct, Signal 3/Traffic Stop, Warning Issued

•Monroe Muffler Brake, Assist Req Civilian, Handled

•Wal-Mart, Larceny, Report Taken

•West Bryan Main Stop, Fail to Pay, Handled

•Wal-Mart, Shoplifting, Report Taken

•815 N. Main St., Lockouts, Handled

•Chief Supermarket, Lockouts, Handled

•John & Oakwood, Auto Violation, Handled

•Wal-Mart, Lockouts, Handled

•420 E. Bement St., Missing Person, Handled

•303 Avenue A, Bike Stolen, Report Taken

•Wilson & Union, Assist Req Civilian, Handled

WAUSEON POLICE

MAY 5

•510 Lammon Ct., Welfare Check

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Accident (Property Damage)

•410 E. Chestnut St., Juveniles

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 48, Bad Check

•338 Joanna Dr., Run Away or Unruly

•437 Cedar St., Threats / Harassment

MAY 6

•500-B W. Leggett St., Lost / Found/ Recovered

•720 N. Shoop Ave., Falsification

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Animal Call

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 12, Loud Noise

MAY 7

•Parkview, Vandalism

•115 N. Fulton St., Vandalism

•Orth Rd. @ S. Shoop Ave., Debris / Item in Roadway

•1442 N. Shoop Ave., Threats / Harassment

•1135 N. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

•940 E. Oak St., Narcotics

•621 Ottokee St., Open Burn

•128 ½ N. Fulton St., Welfare Check

•Barney Oldfield Dr., Larceny

MAY 8

•1379 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•137 Beech St., Fire

•215 Wabash St., Suspicious Vehicle

•318 W. Chestnut St., Investigate Complaint

•330 Enterprise Ave., Telephone Harassment

•511 Ottokee St., Loud Music / Noise

•101 W. Chestnut Ct., Lost / Found / Recovered

•237 E. Leggett St., Welfare Check

•320 Sycamore St., Alarm Drop

•Fulton @ Leggett St., Juveniles

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

•Co. Rd. 13 South 20A, Animal Call

•1092 Barney Oldfield Dr., Civil Matter

•237 Maple St., Suspicious Vehicle

MAY 9

•100-B N. Fulton St., Drunk

•1209 Apache Dr., Fight

•228 Cherry St., Domestic Violence

•145 S. Fulton Unit A, Domestic Violence

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 203, Welfare Check

•476 E. Airport Hwy., Disorderly Conduct

•625 N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•140 N. Maplewood St., Civil Matter

•627 Vine St., Juveniles

•338 Joanna Dr., Run Away or Unruly

•325 W. Oak St., Domestic Violence

MAY 10

•430 Park St., Alarm Drop

•224 S. Fulton St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Trespassing

MAY 11

•1379 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•482 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

•W. Elm St. @ N. Brunell St., Accident (Property Damage)

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 75, Disabled Vehicle

•1400-B N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•355 Joanna Dr., Disorderly Conduct

•242 Monroe St., Juveniles

•250 E. Linfoot St. Unit 18, Civil Matter

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Threats / Harassment

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Threats / Harassment

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Anthony Espinosa, 22, of Toledo, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. While being under the influence of alcohol, he operated a vehicle, and possessed a loaded handgun.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Espinosa to 2 years of community control and ordered him to stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 10:00 pm. to 5:00 am. curfew, be held at CCNO until a bed Is available for the SEARCH Program, successfully complete the SEARCH Program, and any recommended aftercare, be placed on TAD monitoring for 3 months after completion of the SEARCH Program, pay a $375 fine, license suspension of 2 years with driving privileges, and continue treatment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete treatment and all recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Espinosa spending 180 days in CCNO for OVI, and 11 months in prison for Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, said sentences to be served concurrently with one another for a total prison term of 11 months.

FULTON COUNTY COURT -EASTERN DISTRICT

Fulton County Health Center vs Jamie Earl, Delta. Judgement for the plantiff and again the defendant in the amounth of $446.60, 3% interest from November 13, 2020 and the cost of this action.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Cayetano Lopez, Delta. Judgement for plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $475.18, 3% interest from October 7, 2019 and the cost of this action.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Cody C. and Tiffany Adams, Swanton. Judgement for plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $793.40, 3% interest from November 13, 2020 and the cost of this action.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Lisetta I. Forrest, Swanton. Judgement for plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $1,132.49, 3% interest from June 26, 2020 and the cost of this action.

Gene F. Zinn, Swanton, hunt, kill or take Canada Geese, out of season, $175 fine and costs.

Joseph J. Hicks, Wauseon. Speed, $132 fine and costs.

Richard A. Koos, Delta. Under suspended amend to no license, $250 fine and costs, failed to yeild amend to brake violation, $102 fine and costs.

Joshua L. Jaqua, Swanton. Telephone harassment, $250 fine and cost, report to probation, and to be inpatient at Renewed Minds throu CCNO, not to possess or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs, menancing charge, dismissed at defendants costs. Violation protection order, $250 fine and costs, REnewed Minds consecutive with other case report to probation, telephone harassment dismissed at defendants costs.

Laure Steel, Lyons. No drivers license, $150 fine and costs; failure to control, dismissed at defendants costs.

Kennedi E. Brogan, Delta. Non complaint supsend amending to no drivers license, $150 fine and costs, speed, dismissed at defendants costs.

Cindi Williams, Fayette. Speed, $132.

Jeremy C. Kinsman, Archbold. Speed, $122.

Wayne P. Woodring, Delta. Amend to attempt aggravated menacing, $150 fine and costs, total due $313, no violation of threats or violence until May 12, 2024.

Brittany Sentle, Fayette. Speed, $132.

Janelle Burgoon, Delta. Speed, $132.

