Makayla Bowser (2014 – 2026)

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(A Legacy Of Joy, Resilience, & Laughter)

Makayla E. Bowser, age 12, of Swanton, Ohio, a vibrant and spirited soul whose light shone brightly from the moment she was born on March 11, 2014, in Maumee, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, April 29, 2026, in her home under the care of hospice, surrounded by the loving presence of her parents.

With courage and grace, she faced a relentless battle with cancer, leaving behind a legacy of joy, resilience, and boundless creativity.

A 5th grader at Liberty Center, Makayla was not only a young student but a beacon of enthusiasm and energy. She embraced life with a passion that was noticeable to all who knew her.

Her love for staying active was evident in her proud participation in many sports—soccer, volleyball, softball, basketball and cheerleading—each reflecting her determination and team spirit.

Beyond athletics, she poured her heart into music, delighting in singing and recording her own song, creating melodies as unique and beautiful as she was.

Makayla’s imaginative spirit extended into her hobbies and interests, and affectionately known as the “Slime Queen,” because of her fascination with crafting and making slime.

She also cherished moments spent with family and friends, where laughter could often be heard over spirited games of cards. Everyone who gathered around her quickly learned she was an impressive “UNO Shark.” The fabric of Makayla’s life was woven tightly with the love of her family.

She is lovingly remembered by her parents, Aaron and Megan Bowser; her brothers, Caleb, Aiden, Jack, and Nolan; as well as Cody Armstrong; her paternal grandmother, Deb Bowser, maternal grandfather, Dave Sheperd, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins who each held a special place in her heart.

Makayla was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Lloyd Bowser, and biological parents, Tiffiney Bowser and Robert Armstrong.

Visitation honoring Makayla’s life will be held Thursday, May 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 8 at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Maryanne Reimund officiating. Interment will follow at Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Child Life Program, 2142 N. Cove Blvd., Toledo, OH 43606.