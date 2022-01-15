Rae Elliot-LaPoint (1959-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Rae Sue (Jaqua) Elliott-LaPoint, 62, died January 12, 2022 at Toledo Hospital, Toledo, OH. She was born October 21, 1959 Toledo, OH to Raymond Jaqua and Clarice Habel.

Rae Sue is survived by her daughter, Sarah M (Elliott)Taylor of Fayette, OH, grandchildren, Logan Benner, Madison Stewart, Ava Taylor and a son Raymond Elliott, Dec. , her mother Clarice J Wyse of Lyons, 9 siblings; Tony (Lisa) Jaqua of Warsaw, OH, Vicky (Eric) Newton of Morrisville, NC, Wendy (Steve) Manthe of Kansas City, KS; Alan (Carla) Wyse of Long Jack, MO, Michael (Katie) Wyse of Lane, KS; Half-Siblings, Betty (Dan) Osborne of Wauseon, Joy (Chip) Whitmore of Delta, OH , Bonnie Wyse of Clarksville, TN, and a half-brother, Sonny (Susan) Wyse of Lyons, OH.; several aunts and Uncles and lots of Cousins.

Her grandchildren would call her ‘Ninnie”. She was a 1977 Graduate of Evergreen Schools, baptized and a member of the Church of Christ Church in Lyons, OH.

Also an avid reader, wrote children’s books and was a talented water and oils artist.

Arrangements will be made at a later date.