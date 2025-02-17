Ramon Alpaugh (1935 – 2025)

(Member Of Bryan First Church Of Christ)

Ramon K. Alpaugh, 89, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2025, in his residence with his loving family by his side.

Ramon was born March 17, 1935, in Bryan, son of the late George K. and Martha (Whitney) Alpaugh. After graduating from Bryan High School in 1953, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps., serving until his honorable discharge in 1960.

Ramon married Barbara J. Warner on October 13, 1957, and she survives. After his time in the service, Ramon and Barbara moved to Columbus, where he attended The Ohio State University.

Ramon worked as a truck driver for over 25 years, driving first for himself, and then for Bryan Truck Lines, retiring in 2000. In retirement, Ramon worked for Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Homes, where he became an invaluable member of the staff and helped hundreds of families over his 10 years of service.

Ramon was a dedicated member of the Bryan First Church of Christ, serving as a Deacon for over 30 years. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Bryan. Ramon was an avid sports fan and loved rooting on The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Surviving is his wife of 67 years, Barbara of Bryan; daughter, Angela (Tim) Davis of Bryan; two grandchildren, Derek (Katie) Stiverson of Bryan, and Kayla Stiverson of Bryan; four great-grandchildren, Myla and Haddie Stiverson, and Colt and Knox Powers; a sister, Marcia (Jack) Baumgarten of San Carlos, California; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Ramon was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Scott Alpaugh; and a brother, Larry Alpaugh.

Visitation for Ramon K. Alpaugh will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2025, from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 Noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home beginning at 12:00 Noon with Tom Turnbull officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, where Military Graveside Rites will be accorded by the combined Honor Guard of the Bryan American Legion Post 284 and the Bryan VFW Post 2489.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to the Bryan First Church of Christ, Elara Caring Hospice or Visiting Angels.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.