Patricia Johnson (1940 – 2025)

Patricia S. Johnson, 84, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2025, at Brookview Health Center, Defiance, Ohio.

Pat was born on July 6, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late Herbert W. and Luluvene V. (Whitman) Yates. She worked at Sauders Manufacturing for 25 years, retiring in 1996.

Pat was a member of Dunkard Brethren Church, West Unity. Pat was a volunteer at Hillside County Living. She also liked to read and birdwatching. Pat was known as an excellent cook and baker.

Pat is survived by two sons, Kirk (Mary) Johnson and Kyle Johnson of Bryan both of Bryan, Ohio; five grandchildren, Samson Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Lynn (Anthony) Wright, Rachel Johnson, and Rebecca Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Sidney Taylor, Amara Wright, Athena Carroll, Hazel Taylor, and Lexa Wright, Hunter Wright and Lela Johnson; brother, Larry Yates. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kevin Johnson; one brother, Chester Yates.

Visitation for Pat will be held Friday, February 21, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral Services will follow, beginning at 12:00 Noon, in the funeral home with Pastor Dennis St. John officiating. Private interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

Memorial Contributions can be directed to Dunkard Brethren Church, 12091 County Road 16, West Unity, Ohio 43570.

