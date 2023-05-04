Ramona “Mona” LaNeve (1932-2023)

Ramona Mae “Mona” LaNeve, age 90, of Archbold, passed away in her home in Archbold on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Mona worked in several different positions, starting as a restaurant owner, a truck driver, an Archbold Schools Crossing Guard and as a supervisor for the Sauder Heritage Inn.

Mona was born in Big Springs, Wisconsin on December 11, 1932, the daughter of Ralph and Mae (Henderson) Hecock.

On May 21, 1999 she married Alfred LaNeve, and he preceded her in death in 2012. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold.

She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Surviving are three sons, Ralph (Annie) O’Neill of Sioux City, Iowa, Thomas (Shi) O’Neill of Hamilton, Ohio, Michael (Carla) O’Neill of Cape Coral, Florida; two daughters, Lynne (Terry) Warren of Pardeeville, Wisconsin and Sheryl Kemp of Paris, Tennessee. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Mae Hecock; grandmother, Nina Larsen; son, James O’Neill II; sister, Nina Barker, and sister, Norma Sigafus.

Visitation for Mona will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold, where the scripture service will immediately follow at 11:00. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to St. Peter Catholic Church. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ramona Mae “Mona” LaNeve, please visit our floral store.