Raymond “Dale” Raines (1941-2023)

Raymond “Dale” Raines, age 81, formerly of Liberty Center, OH and most recently of Lancaster, OH, peacefully passed away early Wednesday morning, April 5, 2023 at the FAIRHOPE Pickering House of Hospice Lancaster, Ohio.

He was born in Vicars, West Virginia on December 21, 1941 to the late Raymond Raines and Gail (Presley) Raines.

He graduated from Walton High School in 1959. He later married the late Phyllis Scarbrough and had two children together.

In 1975 he married Kathleen Nye, and they would have one daughter together.

In the early 1960’s, he taught in a one room schoolhouse for the Valley Bell School in Vickers, West Virginia.

He retired from General Motors, Toledo Ohio in 2003. Dale enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life including hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, tending large vegetable gardens, and watching classic westerns.

Dale never met a stranger and easily made lifelong friends. Before moving to Lancaster in 2014, he was an active member of the Delta Eagles.

Dale is survived by his two daughters, Cheryl (Matt) Boivin, Albany, Ohio and Lynnette (Chad) Forbess, Defiance, Ohio; son, Doug Raines, Columbus, Ohio; brother, Darrell (Ginny) Raines, Mineral Wells, West Virginia; grandson, Dylan Boivin; and granddaughter, Jade Forbess.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Kathleen Raines.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta, Ohio; with an Eagles Service beginning at 6:30 PM. A funeral service celebrating Dale’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Interment will immediately follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in Waterville, Ohio. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to FAIRHOPE Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, American Cancer Society, P.O Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or the American Diabetes Association, 300 Galleria Officentre, Suite 111, Southfield, MI 48034 in Dale’s memory.

