Raymond Lashaway (1943-2020)

Raymond L. Lashaway, 76, of Pioneer, passed away on December 3, 2020 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. He was born on December 17, 1943 in Liberty Center to Louis Earl and Fay Elizabeth (Hoffman) Lashaway.

Ray graduated from Camden-Frontier High School. On December 23, 1961 he married Margo K. Higley in Sturgis, MI and she survives.

Ray spent his life working as a farmer and a truck driver. He was a member of numerous agricultural organizations. Ray loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and will be dearly missed by his family.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Margo K. Lashaway; two daughters, Brenda (Bryan Haehl) Dick of Fremont, IN and Brandie (Jason) Bailey of Pioneer; five grandchildren, Brandon (Danielle Fry) Dick, Morgan Bailey, Jordan (Brittany Laney) Bailey, Joshua Bailey and Jack Bailey; three siblings, Melvin Lashaway of Osseo, Lloyd “Babe” Lashaway of Alvordton and Connie (Larry) Salisberry of Pioneer.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Brian Lashaway.

Visitation for Ray will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 11:00 am-1:30 pm at the Pioneer Church of the Nazarene. Those wishing to attend are required to wear a mask and abide by social distance recommendations. Due to the ongoing pandemic all services for Ray will be private. Services can be viewed on the Thompson Funeral Home Facebook page as it will be live streamed and accessible to all. Ray will be laid to rest at Frontier Cemetery in Woodbridge Township, MI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com