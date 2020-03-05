Raymond Moore (1927-2020)

Raymond E. Moore, age 92, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Center in Montpelier, Ohio, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Moore was a graduate of Montpelier High School and served in the United States Army from 1950-1952 during the Korean Conflict as a Sargent First Class, receiving the Purple Heart.

He operated Moore’s Garage in Columbia, Ohio, for more than forty years. Ray was a simple man who grew up on a farm near West Jefferson, Ohio, and enjoyed camping and the lake cottage and was an avid bowler. He was also a member of the Montpelier Moose and the American Legion.

Raymond E. Moore was born on July 16, 1927, the son of Andrew and Flossie (Gordon) Moore. He married Aileen (Fisher) Mocherman on August 17, 1984, in Steuben County, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on January 4, 2011.

Survivors include three daughters, Cheryl (Harry) Hicks, of Pioneer, Ohio, LuAnn (Joe) Jerger and Wanda (Jerry) Hug, both of Bryan, Ohio; one son, Philip Moore, of Edon; nine grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; one sister, Carol Hamman, of Hamilton, Indiana; and a special stepdaughter, Carleen D. Mocherman, of Edon. He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Gary Eugene Moore; a grandson, Ryan Moore; a granddaughter, Tara Jerger; and a great-grandson, AJ Anderson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Private grave side services will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier, with grave side military rites conducted by Edon American Legion Post #662.

Memorials are requested to Heartland Home Health and Hospice Care. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.