Theresa Emrick (1970-2020)

Theresa (Dawe) Emrick, age 50, of Lambertville, Michigan, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital. Theresa was born in Toledo, on February 15, 1970 to Thomas and JoAnn (Vollmar) Dawe.

She married Troy Emrick on September 21, 1996. Theresa was the Assistant Director of Admissions for St. Francis High School and prior to that spent 20 yrs. as the Director of Admissions at Notre Dame Academy. She was a lover of animals, enjoyed cooking, going to her Dad’s farm and being with family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Troy; children, Alyssa and Braden Emrick; brother, Michael (Christina) Dawe; sister, Michelle (Scott) Drummond; father, Thomas Dawe; nephews, Ryan-Michael Drummond; Roland-Daniel Drummond; Noah Dawe; Christian Dawe and father and mother-in-law, Keith and Peggy Emrick. She was preceded in death by her mother, JoAnn Dawe.

Friends and family will be received in the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, from 5 to 8 on Friday, March 6, 2020, where funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 beginning at 10 am. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Grand Rapids, Ohio.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Bethany House, P.O. Box 5930, Toledo, 43613 Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.