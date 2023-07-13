Raymond Trenz, Jr. (1967 – 2023)

(Enjoyed Singing & Playing Guitar)

Raymond Richard Trenz, Jr., 56, of Auburn, CA, passed away on June 30, 2023 at his home. He was born on February 5, 1967 in Deerborn, MI to Raymond Richard Trenz Sr., and Darlene Kay (Fields) Trenz.

Rick graduated from Gibraltor High School in 1985 and went on to attend Michigan Institute of Technology. He very much enjoyed computers as well as singing and playing guitar.

Rick is survived by his mother, Darlene Trenz of Pioneer; three siblings, Tracey (Ruben) Villarreal of California, Heather (Bill) Trenz-Kalepsch of Lincoln Park, MI and Jason (Megan) Trenz of Mississippi; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Richard Trenz, Sr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 11-2 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer, OH. A funeral service will take place immediately following at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Christian Taylor to officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Rick’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association or the National Schizophrenia Foundation.

