Cooling Centers Available Throughout Fulton County

The following locations provide a place to stay warm during cold days during the winter, and cool on hot days during the summer:

Fulton County Senior Center-240 Clinton St., Wauseon, Ohio; Mon.- Fri. 8:00 am to 4:00 pm- NO County Holidays

Crossroads Evangelical Church-845 E. Leggett Street, Wauseon, Ohio; Mon-Thu 8:30 am to 5:00 pm and Friday 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

North Clinton Church- 831 W. Linfoot Street, Wauseon, Ohio; Mon-Fri 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

St. John’s Christian Church – 700 S. Defiance Street, Archbold, Ohio; Mon-Fri 8:00 am-9:00 pm

Wauseon Public Library- 117 E. Elm Street, Wauseon, Ohio; Mon, Tues, & Thur. 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, Wed. and Fri. 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Sat. 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Trinity Lutheran Church – 410 Taylor St. Delta, Ohio; Mon-Fri 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with the doors unlocked from 9 to noon; call first, (419) 822-4579

Village of Delta Memorial Hall – 401 Main Street, Delta, OH 419-822-3190; Open as a cooling center 24 hours, when the temperature is over 90 degrees and the heat index is over 95 degrees. Doors will be unlocked for those in need.

Normal Memorial Library – 301 N. Eagle St., Fayette, OH; Mon & Wed 10am-8pm, Tues 10am-5:00 pm, Th & F 1pm-5pm Sat 10am-1pm

Swanton Public Library – 305 Chestnut Street, Swanton, OH 43558; Mon-Thr: 10am-8:30pm, Fri-Sat: 10am-5:30pm, Sun: 1pm-5pm (Oct.-Apr.)

Swanton American Legion Murbach-Siefert Post #479 – 200 S. Hallett Ave., Swanton, OH 43558; Open 7 days a week, 2pm-7pm when there is a heat advisory.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.