Rebecca “Beckie” Allison (1950-2019)

On Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, Rebecca “Beckie” Allison, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away peacefully with her family at the age of 69.

Beckie was born in Medina, Ohio, on March 18, 1950, to the late Melvin “Peck” Werling and late Bonnie (Bebout) Hoffman.

Surviving Beckie is her husband, Paul Allison of Clear Lake, Indiana. Paul and Beckie celebrated 51 years of a wonderful marriage on Dec. 22, 2019.

Paul and Beckie previously lived in Pioneer, Ohio, Bryan, Ohio, West Unity, Ohio, and Convoy, Ohio, where she was a proud graduate of the Crestview High School Class of 1968.

Beckie and Paul were very proud of their three children: Chad, who lives with his wife, Kristy, and their three sons, James, Connor and Ryan, in Chillicothe, Illinois. Angela “Angie” Frederick lives in Bryan, Ohio, with her two children, Kelsey and Riley. Kory is their youngest son and lives in Wauseon, Ohio, with his wife, Tammy, and their two children, Ashleigh and Jay-R.

Beckie’s sister, Diane Walters, lives in Solivita, Florida, with her husband, Ron. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Dan and Tom Werling.

Beckie truly enjoyed living at Clear Lake where she loved spending time on the lake, in the swimming pool and gardening.

Throughout her life, Beckie served as an interior decorator and taught interior design at Four County Career Center in Archbold, Ohio. Her love and expertise in decorating were evident throughout her beautiful home where she took great pleasure decorating and redecorating for every season and occasion.

Beckie truly enjoyed sharing her home with family and friends, but her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her loving husband, Paul, her children and grandchildren.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Fremont United Methodist Church with an open house to immediately follow until 6 p.m. The Fremont United Methodist Church is located at 105 Tolford St., Fremont, Indiana.

