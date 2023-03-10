Reese David Hylander was welcomed into Jesus’ arms before being born silent on March 4, 2023.

He is the beloved son of Austin and Chelsea Hylander, and the so very loved little brother to Grayson, Addison, and Ellie Hylander.

Despite our hopes and prayers, Reese’s life was tragically cut short.

We will always remember the excitement and joy we felt when we first learned that Reese would be added to our family.

Although we will never know the full potential of his beautiful soul, we will always cherish the love we had for him and the dreams we had for his future.

We take comfort in knowing that Reese is now in a peaceful and loving place, surrounded by angels who will watch over him forever.

Our hearts may be broken, but we rest in the assurance that one day we will hold you again in Heaven.

Until then, you will be our angel who watches over us and is always by our side and in our hearts. We love you sweet boy.

The obituary for Reese was lovingly prepared by his family. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

