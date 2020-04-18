Rena Goins (1953-2020)

Rena D. (Shell) Goins, age 66, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, Friday morning, April 17, 2020. She was born August 19, 1953 in Whitley County, Kentucky to Billard and Vivian Zella (Paul) Shell.

Rena will be remembered as an exceptional cook and home maker, who loved her family very much. She was a employee of the Arrow Club and enjoyed finding bargains at garage sales. She collected iron skillets last count 395.

Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Vivian Tollett, daughter, Sherry Goins (Juinor)-Spieker; grandchildren, Stacy (Jeremy) Liebat, Amanda (Nate) Hutchinson, James “Dale” Fullerton Jr; and Raymond Speiker; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Joey and Joslyn; her siblings, Rex (Janie) Shell, Kevin (Donna) Godsey, Niecie Newman (Russ Miller) and Tracy Godsey (Davina); as well as several nieces and nephews; and father of her kids, Marshall Goins.

She is now at peace and will be reunited with dear friends and family who preceded her in death, especially her beloved son Joey Goins. Her father,Billard Shell; sister Brenda Chapel.

A private family viewing will be held at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora (419.644.3601). Graveside services will be held at Brown Cemetery in London, Kentucky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Promedica Hospice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com