Renee Held (1965-2020)

Renee D. DeShetler Held, age 55, of Delta, peacefully passed away Tuesday afternoon at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. She was born in Toledo on September 8, 1965 to Linda (Clay) DeShetler and the late Ralph DeShetler.

Renee graduated from Whitmer High School in 1984 and served in the cafeteria with the Pike-Delta-York school system for more than 25 years. She was a member of the Delta Eagles and St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon.

On July 21, 2012 she married William (Greg) Held Sr. She enjoyed gardening and traveling with her husband, especially to the beaches of Cancun. Renee loved to entertain her family and friends by preparing her special dishes, and will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, and her fierce love for her family and stray animals.

Along with her mother, Linda (Montpelier), Renee is survived by her husband William Held Sr. of Delta, her son, Raymond Weber of Toledo; daughter, Sarah (Justin) Cervantes of Tacoma, WA; brother, Todd DeShetler (Stefanie) of Frisco, TX; grandchildren; Kylee Baldock and Kai and Ryker Cervantes; nieces; Grace, Meghan, and Samantha DeShetler; and fur babies, Katie and Bob.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; with a memorial service celebrating Renee’s life beginning at 6:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Fr. Todd Dominique will be officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible.

In leu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society, 14720 Co Rd J, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.BarnesFuneralChapel.com.