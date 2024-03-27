April 2024 Adult Programs At Swanton Public Library

Swanton—Swanton Public Library has a variety of programming going on for the adults this April. Programs are a variety of paid and free, and some require registration. Please call 419-826-2760 or go to https://swantonpubliclibrary.org/ and click on the banners for more information and/or to register!

The Chess-Nuts (Adults)—Every Wednesday @ 5:00pm

Historical Society Meetings (Adults)—Every Friday @ 10:00am

Chair Yoga (Adults)—Mondays, April 1, 15, 22 and 29 @ 4:30pm: Physical therapist Dawn Seigneur will lead a class in chair yoga. Classes are $5.00 per person. Registration is requested but not required.

Book Club (Adults) —Tuesday, April 2 @ 12 noon Booked for lunch! Bring your lunch and join us on the first Tuesday of every month during your break at for a fun, lively book discussion. This month we will be discussing the mystery Lightning Strike by William Kent Krueger.

Fiber Art Fiends (General audience)—Wednesdays, April 3, 17 @ 6:00pm: Join our local fiber artists to socialize and work on your knitting, crochet, weaving, and more! Writers’ Group (Adults)—Thursdays, April 4 and 18 @ 6:00pm; Cardmaking: —Thursday, April 11 @ 5:30pm Class fee is $7/person and registration closes April 9!

Gretchen’s Book Club (Adults)—Thursday, April 11 @ 5:30pm: Please stop by the library to pick up a copy of this month’s book, Turn of the Key by Ruth Ware.

3D Printing (Adults) —Saturday, April 13 @ 10:30am: Interested in 3D printing? Have a 3D printer and would like to learn more? Come join us as we discuss 3D printing basics. Topics include: Basic 3D printer concepts, types of printers, obtaining files for printing, setting up files to print, printer materials, and various printer applications.

Board of Trustees Meeting—Monday, April 15 @ 7:00pm: The public is welcome to attend.

Color Me Calm (Adults) Tuesday, April 16 @ 1:30pm: Join us for an hour of fun as we color our stress away. We will provide the coloring sheets and supplies, but feel free to bring your own.

D&D @ the Library (Teens & Adults)—Tuesdays, April 16, and 30 @ 4:30pm: Please register for this free event.

Family Movie Night: ‘Charolotte’s Web’ (General audience)—Wednesday, April 17@ 6:00pm: Join us for some fun, sit back, relax, and enjoy this family film.

Senior Assistance with Val Edwards (Adults) —Thursday, Apil 18 @ 10:00am to noon: Val Edwards from the Fulton County Senior Center will be at the library to help walk seniors through topics such as Medicare, insurance, senior assistance programs, and more. Call the Senior Center at 419-337-9299 to schedule an appointment.

Device Workship (Adults) —Friday, April 19 @ 4:15pm: Have questions about how to work your tablet or smartphone? Bring your device to the library and SPL’s Head of Technical Services will help you learn how to use it and answer any questions you may have.

Movie Discussion: Licorice Pizza (Adults) — Monday, April 22 @ 5:00pm

Anime for Big Kids: Attack on Titan (Adults)—Tuesday, April 23 @ 5:30pm: Why should kids have all the fun? Join us for some more grown-up anime!

Library Bingo Night (Adults)—Wednesday, April 24 @ 6:00 pm: Join us for a night of good old-fashioned Bingo. Prizes and light refreshments included!

Seam Rippers Sewing Club (General Audience)—Sewing Club Wednesday, April 24 10:30am to 3:30pm. Bring yourself and your current sewing project. Packed lunches welcome!

RE/MAX (Adults) — Thursday, April 25 @ 6:00pm: Learn the tips, tricks, and secrets with the Jon Modene team to get your home ready for the market, so you can sell it like a pro!

Library Closure—The SPL will close Monday, April 8 for the eclipse.