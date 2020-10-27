Rex Rufenacht (1955-2020)

Rex A. Rufenacht of Pettisville, OH passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020, at the age of 64, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 4, 1955, the son of Willard and Wanetta (Fielitz) Rufenacht. He graduated from Pettisville High School in 1974 and was baptized at West Clinton Mennonite Church the same year.

He started his tractor repair career at Archbold Equipment and worked there 30 years. He then was self employed as a “Tractor Doctor” repairing tractors, garden tractors and lawn mowers. His specialty was in the older model tractors. He also farmed a number of years and finished his career at Pettisville Grain.

He is survived by siblings Judith (Gareth) Short, Archbold; Lynette (Daniel) King Minooka, IL; Richard (Darlene) Rufenacht, Wauseon; Gloria (Dexter) Wyse, Fayette; Randon (Erika) Rufenacht, Archbold; Gary Rufenacht, Fayette; and step brothers and sisters Marcia Wernet, Auburn, In.; Roger (Cynthia) Short; Highland Village, TX; Gareth (Judith) Short, Archbold; Doug (Katrina) Short, Cornelia, GA; Sandy (John) Phillips, Whitehouse, OH., and numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, a stepmother, Evelyn (Short) Rufenacht, and one nephew, Justin King.

Due to health concerns, there will be a graveside service Saturday, October 31 at 3:00 pm at Pettisville Cemetery with Isaac McClarren officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to family choice. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

