Laylin Krill (1932-2020)

Laylin F. Krill, 88 years, of Bryan passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at SKLD- Bryan Center, Bryan, Ohio. Laylin was born September 22, 1932 in Edgerton, Ohio, the son of the late Alonzo H. and Frances M. (Rex) Krill. He was a graduate of Bryan High School.

Laylin served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from November 20, 1952 until his honorable discharge on November 19, 1954. He married Charlene A. Stotz on July 1, 1956 in Bryan, Ohio and she survives.

Laylin worked at General Motors Foundry and Challenge Cook Bros. He then was a co-owner, along with his father, and brother, Wayne, of Montpelier Feed and Grain. After selling the business, Laylin worked at ARO Corp. He then drove truck until he officially retired.

He was a member of the First Lutheran Church, Bryan; Bryan VFW Post 2489 and Montpelier Masonic Lodge 547. In his free time, Laylin enjoyed growing sunflowers and tending to his tomato plants out behind his house, fishing and ice fishing. He found enjoyment spending time outdoors, feeding birds and working in his back building. Laylin cherished the time he spent with his family visiting and simply spending time together.

Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Charlene Krill of Bryan; daughter, Ann (Jeff) Johnson of Bryan; son, Bill (Dora) Krill of Bryan; six grandchildren, Cole (Aubrey) Coleman of Bryan, Amy (Noah) Dawson of Fort Worth, Texas, Jonah Coleman of Kapaa, Hawaii, Alex Krill of Bryan, Angela Krill of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Kathleen Krill of Bryan; four great-grandchildren, Josephine, Oliver, Samuel Dawson and Tristan Coleman; one great-grandson, Baby Dawson is due March 2021; three sisters, Vivian Smith of Coos Bay, Oregon, Margaret (Tom) Lawson of Bryan and Londa Champion of Hillsdale, Michigan and several nieces and nephews.

Laylin was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Kellner; brother, Wayne Krill; two stepbrothers, Marvin and Denver Hunter and his former son-in-law, Tim Coleman.

Visitation for Laylin F. Krill will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Private family services will be held. Private interment will take place in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan. Those attending services are required to wear face masks or facial coverings and to observe social distancing.

The family asks those wishing to remember Laylin with a memorial contribution to consider First Lutheran Church or Bryan VFW Post 2489.