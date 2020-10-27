Sally Broomfield (1939-2020)

Sally Ann (Mason) Broomfield was born in Bryan, Ohio, on Jan. 29, 1939, and passed away on Oct. 19, 2020, in Lancaster, California. The daughter of Tom O. and Clela (Zuber) Mason, she is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerry Broomfield.

Also surviving are her daughter, Nancy (Bert) Perry of Lancaster, California; her son, Bob (Amy) Broomfield of Morro Bay, California; granddaughters, Sara Perry of Phoenix, Arizona, and Stephanie Perry of Redwood City, California; a sister, Mary Jo Fitzenrider of Clear Lake, Indiana; and brother, John Mason of Nebraska; also nephews, Andy Fitzenrider, Michel Mason, Wally Mason; and a niece, Amy (Fitzenrider) DeMaio. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sally grew up in Bryan and was a member of the Bryan High School Class of 1957. After graduation, she attended the Henry Ford Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit and became a registered nurse. Following her marriage in 1961, she lived in Madison Heights, Michigan, where she was a public health nurse. In 1964, she, along with her young family, moved to Lancaster, California.

A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she fought a 36-year valiant battle with Parkinson’s disease. Sally was a lifelong registered nurse and nursing instructor. She worked as an RN for many years at Antelope Valley Hospital, Lancaster, California.

She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Chapman University while an LVN instructor at Antelope Valley College, Lancaster, California. She held this position for 15 years until she was forced to retire due to her health condition in 1992. She was a member of the American Federation of Teachers, the Sierra Club and the National Parkinson’s Foundation.

The Broomfields loved the outdoors and spent 42 years traveling to every state in the U.S. in various forms of recreational vehicles. Sally loved the ocean and always looked forward to a long walk on the beach. She also served as the map reader and navigator on their road trips.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, her funeral and gravesite service will be limited to the immediate family and conducted privately. Halley-Olsen Murphy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in the name of Sally Broomfield to the National Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.