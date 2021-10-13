Rex “Tony” Richmond (1947-2021)

Rex “Tony” Richmond, 74, of Edgerton passed away Sunday afternoon at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born on August 18, 1947 in Montpelier to Rexford E. and Vivian M. (Wheeler) Richmond.

Tony graduated from Montpelier High School in 1964, and attended the University of Toledo. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

In 2004 Tony retired from the Electrical Department at the Village of Montpelier as the Assistant Supervisor after 25 years of employment.

He loved to give the grandchildren Die Cast Model Cars. Tony enjoyed riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He was a very giving person with a soft heart.

He is survived by his children Fonda (Chris) Nutter of Sevierville, Tennessee, Joey Richmond of Bryan and Jamie (Jason) Viers of Montpelier; eight grandchildren; brothers Chris Richmond and Andy Richmond of Montpelier and Steve Richmond of San Francisco, California.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, brother Mike Richmond and sister Ann Richmond.

A time to receive friends will be on Wednesday, October 20th from 10am-2pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Tony’s final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be given to DAV – Williams County. To send flowers to Rex “Tony” Richmond’s family, please visit our floral store.