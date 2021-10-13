Janie Popham (1957-2021)

Janie Popham, age 64, of Delta, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, October 11, 2021 at her home. Janie was born in McDowell, Kentucky on January 27, 1957 to Joe and Essie (Johnson) Hager.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She also loved her dog, Milo.

Janie is survived by her daughters, Stacy (Benny) Slone and Vanessa (Toby) Kolinski; son, Robert (Lisa Ziegler) Smith; brother, Charles (Ann) Hager; sisters, Viola (William) Wright and Judy Cogburn; grandsons, Tyler and Brandon Slone; granddaughter, Kadince Smith.

Besides her parents, Janie was preceded in death by sisters, Patsy Ball and Stella Sykes; brothers, Ken, Bill and Terry Hager.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 17th from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta. Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 18th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

